Joseph Petrozzi was known as a gentlemen, the kind of a guy who rarely had a bad thing to say about anyone.
He did, however, hate one thing: Seeing young men and woman walking around the city of Niagara Falls without warm coats in the cold fall and winter months.
It’s why Petrozzi, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95, started collecting used and gently warn coats at his business Capitol Cleaners and redistributing them to needy children in the Falls 55 years ago.
Today, his small gesture of kindness and goodwill has developed into an annual Coats for Kids campaign that stretches not only across Western New York and New York state but into other states as well.
Petrozzi’s son and longtime Niagara Falls school board member, Russ, said he believes the campaign will always be his father’s legacy.
“He saw a couple of kids walking to school in front the store in the winter time and they had windbreakers on, little light coats,” Russ Petrozzi said of his dad. “When he came in the next day, he took a couple of my coats and gave them to the two kids. Then he started asking his customers for coats. He would clean them and repair them and give them out. He just couldn’t accept that somebody was going to be cold for something as simple as a coat, that could be solved so easily and that he could fix. He did something for someone to make their lives better. He always did that.”
Judie Glaser, clerk of the Niagara Falls School District, recalled a time, 20 years ago, when Joe Petrozzi made her feel a little better. She was leaving Antonio’s banquet facility on a rainy evening after serving as emcee for an event when she said Joe, whom she did not know at the time, asked her for the keys to her car so he could move it for her to prevent her dress from being ruined by the rain.
“I protested, but he insisted,” she said. “I sheepishly gave him the keys to my very used and not entirely tidy vehicle, with the full ashtray. As he drove away, having moved my car to the front door, I was flabbergasted.”
“Joe did more for me than he knew that night,” she added. “This well-dressed, impeccably polite, well-respected man 20 years older than I had trudged around in the rain so I didn’t have to, simply because he believed that is what you do for an unescorted woman.”
Joe Petrozzi grew up in Niagara Falls, graduated from Niagara Falls High School and, aside from a stint when he was stationed in Japan as a member the U.S. Army just after World War II, he never left.
After his military service ended, he got into the dry-cleaning business with his uncle, Sam Viso. In 1948, they opened Capitol Cleaners, which Petrozzi named after the Capitol movie theater where he once worked and where he met his future wife, Grace. The couple were married for 65 years. Grace pre-deceased Joe in 2015.
Capitol Cleaners has been a staple on Main Street in the Falls for 70 years. The business expanded with two more locations, one on Military Road and another in Lewiston.
Russ Petrozzi credits the success to his “workaholic” dad who felt it was important to do a good job at a fair price and treat customers right. Russ said his father also took care of his employees, recognizing how important they were to Capital Cleaners’ success.
“He treated employees like friends,” Russ said. “He lent them money. He picked them up and took them home. He bailed a few out of jail. He always sided with the underdog.”
Russ started working with Joe when he was just 5 years old. The two have spent most of their working days together ever since. Russ said his father had a lot of strong traits, but he viewed his caring and giving nature as two of his best.
Russ said his dad’s good nature was embodied in Coats for Kids, which he still participated in last year at 94 years old. What started out offering coats to children, has grown into an annual distribution of coats, gloves, winter hats and even clothes for not just children but teens and adults. In Florida, where coats aren’t needed nearly as much as they are in New York, there’s a Clothes for Kids campaign that helps needy children.
Russ said in recent years Coats for Kids has given away thousands of coats in Western New York alone. He estimates, in total over 55 years, that the program has given away hundreds of thousands of coats — and counting.
“When I would complain, I don’t want to do it, he’d say you are going to do it and you are going to do it forever,” Russ said. “He would say if we don’t help these kids, nobody will. For all those years, he was at every one of the giveaways and he was helping give the coats for the kids and coats for kids turned into coats for everyone as it matured.”
Joe Petrozzi was a longtime member of the National Cleaners Association where he served as both a past president and a past treasurer. He also served on the board for the Better Business Bureau for decades and is one of the longest-standing board members for the Health Association Of Niagara County, Inc., or HANCI, where he also served as treasurer.
Russ Petrozzi thanked the City of Niagara Falls and neighboring communities in Western New York for consistently supporting his father not only with their dry-cleaning business but through the Coats for Kids drives each year. He said his father always tried to be a good ambassador for the Falls, talking up the often-maligned city while others attempted to talk it down.
“I want the community to remember Coats for Kids and that he was a caring and loving person,” Russ said. “He could not have done it without the community. it was his way of giving back to the community.”
“He loved Niagara Falls and the people in it,” Russ said. “That’s why he did it. He loved kids. It’s his legacy.”
In addition to his son, Russ, Joseph Petrozzi is survived by his daughter, Marcia Britton, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his brother, Chuck, sisters-in-law Mae and Marie, brother-in-law David as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls where funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m. Monday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.