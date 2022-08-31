The Niagara Falls Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has selected Beacon Communities LLC as the co-developer on the Harry S. Jordan Gardens Housing Redevelopment in the Highland/Beech area of the city.
Jordan Gardens is a 100-unit structure with a mix of one- to five-bedroom units. The housing structure was built in the 1960s and has been in need of rehabilitation for decades. As a result, NFHA has embarked on an aggressive community-led initiative to improve this long-time neglected area. NFHA is the largest landlord in the city and predominantly serves low to moderate-income individuals and families.
"We believe a New York state investment in this community has the potential to kickstart economic development in one of the most under-served areas in the City of Niagara Falls,'' said Clifford Scott, executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority. "The selection of Beacon Communities will significantly impact the area's rehabilitation process as they are known for implementing efficient plans that entail care, consideration, and compassion."
Added Nicole Ferreira, executive vice president of development at Beacon Communities, who oversees the company’s efforts across New York state.
“We are excited to work with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority on this important project, which will upgrade and preserve affordable, safe, reliable housing at a time when the need for it is higher than ever,” she said. “We look forward to a collaborative process that engages residents and positively impacts their lives while uplifting the greater Niagara Falls community.”
