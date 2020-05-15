ALBANY — The Catholic Conference of New York State says it has yet to receive a clear signal from the Cuomo administration on when churches across the state can resume religious services.
The conference, representing all of the state's Catholic bishops, has been seeking clarity on religious services well before it was decided by state officials that five upstate regions may begin allowing some industries to reopen Friday following a nearly two-month shutdown of activities the state has deemed "nonessential."
"We have been making overtures to the Second Floor (where Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his executive staff have offices at the statehouse), but we have not been getting much response," said Dennis Poust, the communications director for the conference. "I think what they would find if they responded to our questions is a willing partner. We are committed to doing this right."
Some upstate dioceses have protocols in place now for social distancing and other measures to reduce the risk of infection once the state gives approval for religious gatherings to resume, he said.
But the most recent statements from the Cuomo administration have indicated that church services are to be included with other types of public gatherings such as festivals, rock concerts and arena sporting events, he noted. Those gatherings won't be allowed to resume until what state officials call "phase four," the final phase of the reopening process.
No dates have been given as to when those gatherings will be allowed.
Poust contended representatives of the clergy should have been included in Cuomo's planning process.
"I just wish among the many billionaires, tech leaders, education leaders, and financial leaders put on all the governor's advisory boards that maybe he might have put one or two religious leaders," he said. "But that has not been the case."
Responding to a question religious services Thursday during a stop in Syracuse, Cuomo said the resumption of those activities will be associated with "the guidance on large gatherings.
"The last thing you want is 100, 200 people in close proximity," he said, emphasizing: "It's not about the religions. It's about the gatherings."
CNHI also sought information on expectations for the religious services from Empire State Development, a public authority involved in the determination of activities considered essential and nonessential.
"As information becomes available it will be posted on the NY FORWARD website," a spokeswoman said in an emailed reply.
During the pandemic, bishops are expected to dispense with the obligation that Catholics attend weekly Mass "for the foreseeable future," Poust said. At the same time, he said, many Catholics are "anxiously awaiting when they can return to church, pray and worship God."
Plans have been made to limit attendance at services and, for the time being, to omit the "physical Sign of Peace," a point during the service when parishioners shake hands, and drop the sharing of a cup in the ritual, he said. There are also plans to address other health concerns that have arisen, he said.
"We're not talking about filling St. Patrick's Cathedral (a cavernous Manhattan church) here," he said. "We're talking about 25 or 30 people in a country church."
Jason McGuire, director of New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms, an evangelical Christian advocacy group, said he has written both to Cuomo and Eric Gertler, the head of Empire State Development, requesting guidance on reopening plans for religious services.
McGuire told CNHI he has received no response.
In an April 14 letter to Gertler, McGuire said the churches he represents want to know if they can rent drive-in movie theaters for their religious events. Holding services at the outdoor theaters, he wrote, would "promote public health" with congregations maintaining social distancing.
The drive-ins are now included in the industries and activities allowed in the first phase of the state's reopening plan, with the first of the state's "PAUSE" periods ending Friday.
Among upstate regions that have yet to get the green light to join the reopening is Western New York, due to its relatively high number of hospitalizations due to the contagion.
Questions also remain about summertime events that attract large crowds, such as the New York State Fair and the Syracuse National, one of the nation's largest car shows.
"We will make the decisions when we have to make the decisions," Cuomo said.
Also still up in the air is whether the Saratoga Race Course will open with spectators for its annual thoroughbred racing, slated to begin in July. One plan being floated involves allowing races with simulcasting but without spectators in the stands.
A 2015 report found that the race course generates $237 million in economic activity and 2,600 seasonal jobs for the upstate economy.
The pandemic has had catastrophic consequences on sales taxes and other revenue streams that local governments rely upon to fund public service. Since March, more than 2 million people have filed for unemployment benefits, overwhelming the system and resulting in long delays for benefits for many.
According to state data, more than $7.4 billion in jobless benefits have been paid out over the past two months. That is at least triple the sum issued in the 12 months of 2019.
A total of 22,170 New Yorkers have died so far from the coronavirus contagion, with total infections rising to 343,051 as of Thursday.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
