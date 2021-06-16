Clearview Treatment Services is expanding

Twenty-four additional beds will soon be available at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital’s Clearview Treatment Services to accommodate the growing need for inpatient treatment for individuals suffering from substance use disorders. Hospital and Catholic Health leadership, Clearview staff, and community partners attended a dedication and open house of the renovated treatment unit housed on the third floor of the hospital, located at 5300 Military Road in Lewiston.
Clearview is a confidential, inpatient rehabilitation program dedicated to the comprehensive treatment of people whose lives have been affected by drugs and/or alcohol. The expansion consists of an additional 24 inpatient beds, for a total of 69 beds on the two-floor treatment unit. With a 92% occupancy rate and steady waiting list of up to a dozen people, Mount St. Mary’s put a plan in place to answer the rising need for inpatient addiction services.
“For 35 years, Clearview has provided compassionate, patient-centered care for individuals affected by substance use disorders,” said C.J. Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital President and Catholic Health Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Integration & Care Delivery-Niagara County. “The continued growth of Clearview is a testament not only to our high standard of care, but also to the way Clearview persistently answers a significant need in our community.”
The expansion also allows for gender-specific living arrangements and programming. “Because of this expansion, we are now in a position to evolve from the traditional model of coed care,” said Deborah Schultz, Director of Clearview Treatment Services. “This expansion allows us to develop our treatment through a trauma-informed lens, recognizing the unique needs of women and men affected by substance use disorders.”
The expansion is also addressing an updated regulation for inpatient treatment from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). The agency recently changed its policy for the minimum allowable stay to 28 days, which is a 14 day increase from previous policy. This change increases the length of stay for patients, reducing the number of available beds.
