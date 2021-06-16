Clearview Treatment Services is expanding

From left, CJ Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital president & senior vice president, Strategic Partnerships, Integration & Care Delivery-Niagara County; state Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello; Father John Gaglione; Deborah Schultz, director, Clearview Treatment Services; Marty Boryszak, Catholic Health senior vice president, Acute Care Services; James Garvey, Catholic Health executive vice president & COO; Tom Greico, Mount St. Mary’s director of operations, cut the ribbon for the expanded Clearview Treatment Services on Wednesday. (Contributed photo)