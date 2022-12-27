Roughly 100 scattered Niagara County customers were waiting for power to be restored following the weekends powerful blizzard that swept through the region.
As typically the case, the storm’s full wrath was focused to the south of Niagara County but its impacts were felt here.
Cleanup efforts began in earnest on Sunday as the travel ban was lifted over all of Niagara County. Travel advisories were still in effect Monday in some municipalities. The cleanup efforts continued Monday with crews focusing on some of the harder hit areas, including Wheatfield and North Tonawanda.
In the Falls, abandoned vehicles are being towed to make way for plows to clear roadways. Those that have had their vehicle towed, call 716-286-4711 to receive information on vehicles.
One storm-related death was reported by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to 308 Dogwood Drive about 9:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call of two people unconscious in the home. Deputies found the residence overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old man dead at the scene. A second resident was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
A preliminary investigation showed that heavy snow had covered the external furnace causing carbon monoxide to enter the residence.
With Niagara County out of the storm, some turned their efforts to helping others.
Wegmans on Military Road in Niagara Falls opened its doors on Christmas morning for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by donating numerous carts full of food to the hospital’s patients and essential staff.
During the past 48 hours, many nurses and other essential staff members of the medical center were diligently working, and even sleeping overnight, to continue providing medical services to the local community. All food supplies had been depleted at the hospital as they continued to feed their patients, staff and the public seeking shelter, and Wegmans stepped up to the plate.
“We are extremely grateful to our friends at Wegmans and everyone in our community who helped out during this unprecedented winter storm to assist their neighbors in need. We are truly the city of good neighbors”, said Joseph Ruffolo, President/CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Some services are on hold while the cleanup continues.
In Lockport, officials noted that Modern Disposal is postponing garbage and recycling collection indefinitely.
