Extreme wind conditions over the weekend had a significant impact across the region.
Several downed trees made for difficult driving conditions on streets throughout the City of Niagara Falls and in surrounding areas, as power and internet outages were reported by residents.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the highest gusting winds observed at the Niagara Falls International Airport reached 58 miles per hour on Saturday afternoon, with gusts remaining in the mid-high 50 mph range for several hours.
Even windier conditions have been reported at other places around the city.
At one point, the NWS reported expecting gusts of nearly 70 mph in the city.
Those driving down Porter Road Sunday could notice a full tree taken up by its roots resting against other trees that remained standing on the Hyde Park Golf Course.
Garages and other buildings also faced significant damage resulting from high winds.
Also, windy conditions on Saturday sent over the Falls a car stuck in the Upper Niagara River since a Coast Guard recovery mission last Wednesday, confirmed a spokesperson for the Niagara Falls State Park.
In an email, Angela Berti said State Park Police patrols last saw the vehicle about 9 p.m. Saturday. Water levels rose after that, and the vehicle was not visible. When the water levels had visibly receded at daybreak, the vehicle could no longer be seen at the brink.
Currently, the car cannot be seen from shore, but State Parks officials will continue monitoring for debris or visual impact.
“We will evaluate removal if we make visual contact with the car,” said Berti’s email. “State Parks thanks the first responders and other organizations who provided assistance during this tragic event"
First responders were also on the scene at locations throughout the area where the wind played havoc.
What felt like an unusually balmy day for a Western New York December quickly gave way to high winds and, in some areas, pounding rain.
As people began to clean-up from Saturday's winds, gusting winds came roaring back on Sunday, making those efforts fruitless.
NWS also reported gusts in excess of 40 mph on Sunday.
