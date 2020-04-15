Cleaning, shopping, caring for 'Ransomville girl'

Some people are so busy helping others, even a thing like COVID-19 seems almost ordinary to them.
This is the story of Melody Dixon, born in Newfane, raised in Ransomville, raised her own family in Burt and now resides in Middleport. She spent 30-plus years as a Certified Nursing Assistant in nursing homes and a Health Care Assistant in people's homes, raised her son, and then started her own business, Mel's Cleaning, four years ago.
About 2004, Dixon also started volunteering with the Masonic fraternity in Niagara County and helped run its fundraising annual bowling tournament and basket auction. This year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it seems she didn't miss a beat.
Dixon, 56, spends some of her time cleaning, notably at MedWell Niagara Family Medicine, where she keeps things clean and safe for the staff and patients. The rest of her day is devoted to food delivery, sometimes for her cleaning clients that are at high risk and can't let her in their homes now, and sometimes as an employee of Instacart, a same-day grocery delivery service.
Dixon says she isn't a people person, but she sure helps them a lot.
"When I started my business ... I got out of home care and I decided to try factory work. Instead of driving all over Niagara County and putting multiple miles on my car, I said, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to be stationary, and just do this,'" she said. "Turns out, I'm not a stationary person and sometimes I don't play well with others.
"So, when I was making plastic bags at the Lockport factory, I was already cleaning for a couple of people. ... So, I threw some feelers out on Facebook."
That's when Mel's Cleaning was born, and during this pandemic, at least, disinfectant is the chosen weapon of the hero. Strangely, Dixon doesn't seem scared at all. Years in the medical field have shown her things she finds to be far worse.
"I don't want to go back to normal, I want to go back to better," Dixon said. "With all of this that's been going on, I've seen people be more courteous in the store. More polite. I've watched more people hold doors open for other people, but still be a distance apart. Less traffic is so much nicer, and I'm sure you've seen the funny things going across Facebook."
"Kudos and big shout-outs to our first responders, our medical personnel," Dixon concluded. "This is making a lot of people stop and smell the roses. ... I want people to learn something from all this."
"This is a wake-up call."
