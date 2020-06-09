DELHI — For decades, Fred Harris has made his views known at protests. So it was not unusual when he held a "Black Lives Matter" sign in solidarity with scores of other people making the same statement in this Delaware County village over the weekend.
Harris, 66, is immuno-compromised as a result of receiving a heart transplant in April 2019. Because of that, during the demonstrations, he did not wade into the crowd that shared his views, maintaining a safe social distance by instead standing in his driveway.
But Harris also stood apart in another way.
In rural Delaware County, where white people make up 95.1 percent of the population, Harris may have been the only white protester with a chest cavity containing a heart that was donated by a black man.
Sixty-miles to the north, according to authorities, a man identified as Joseph Hanley was making very different statements in the Schoharie County hamlet of Argusville.
Standing outside his house on Church Street was a piece of plywood emblazoned with the words "White Power" in large white letters, along with a Nazi symbol. That message was several feet away from another sign with a derisive term for homosexuals and a third sign that expressed hatred of African Americans, Jews and gays.
The signs quickly sparked messages of condemnation towards the promotion of bigotry and white nationalism at a time when people in scores of communities across the upstate region were voicing outrage at racism and calling for improvements in interactions police agencies have with members of minority groups.
By Tuesday morning, Schoharie County Sheriff Ron Stevens said, the signs at Hanley's home had been removed. An initial inquiry by his own department as well as by state troopers has not resulted in any charges, the sheriff said.
"It's extremely offensive, but we are dealing with a First Amendment issue here as long as the signs are on private property," Stevens said.
Hanley could not be reached for comment at his home Monday or Tuesday. However, in a Facebook post, Hanley maintained he put up the "White Power" sign to greet "an African American friend who was on his way here."
Hanley went on to write that doing so was "a bad idea."
Several doors down from Hanley's home, Eva Sarsfield, runs a small farm stand selling fresh eggs and home-baked breads.
She said she believes the signs that had been at the Hanley house were directed at her. Her home is adorned with symbols of gay pride, Puerto Rican nationalism and other progressive causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement.
She noted that the local county public works department had stopped by to paint over the words "White Lives Matter" that had been sprayed on a bridge abutment.
Sarsfield said after she complained about the signs at Hanley's home, Hanley confronted her as he stood outside her home Sunday night, threatened to sue her and objected to the signs on her property. She filmed the exchange, sharing the video recording with a reporter.
In the next county south of Schoharie, Fred Harris said it was crucial he received the heart transplant when he had the procedure 16 months ago.
He said he the race of the individual that donated it was not a concern of his at the time. The doctors, he said, explained that the two key points were that the heart had to fit in his cavity and be compatible with his blood type.
"I was weeks away from dying," Harris said. "I was pretty darn close."
As for Hanley, a man he has never encountered, Harris said, "Honestly, I don't know what I would say (should the two meet). But I would wonder what he would think and do if he were in my situation, and he was offered a chance to live by accepting the heart of a man of color."
As for the heart, Harris said, his most recent checkup confirmed that it is functioning at an optimum level.
"I'm thrilled that it is still going," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.