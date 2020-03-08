Clara Dunn adds her perspective to the Niagara Falls school board

Since she stepped into her position on the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education, Clara Dunn immediately established herself as a rising champion of education and child development. Dunn’s appointment to the board makes here second African-American female to serve on the school board, after Bloneva Bond, who served on the board 1979 to 1984.
A native of Niagara Falls, Dunn has been a staple of city’s development for the last two decades. However, she has always had a hand in the world of Niagara Falls’ school system. Prior to her appointment, Dunn served on the Occupation Educational Advisory Council for the school board and the Maple Avenue School Quality Council. Her passion for becoming an active member in the lives of children across the city was one of the driving forces behind her run for the school board.
“Every time there’s been an a election, someone always asked me to run,” Dunn said. “I had the desire to run because I’m always interested in what kids learn and they way they are taught. But, because I was working and I know the school board is a big commitment, I felt like I didn’t have the time to put into it. Last year, the election came around and a group of community leaders approached me and asked me would I do it. I thought about it a little bit and as I was deriving it seems like a voice said to me, ‘Do it, you need to be there’.”
Though Dunn’s initial run was unsuccessful due to an unprecedented seven candidates vying for a single seat, she was later appointed to the school board after Mayor Robert Restiano vacated his seat. Despite her loss, she was never disappointed because she said the number of votes she received showed there was a desire to have her on the board. That run did prepare her for taking on her position this year. Considering she is the first female to be on the board in three years, Dunn has found there is a new-found strength through her perspective.
“Women have a different perspective,” Dunn said. “We just do things differently than men. I’m not saying that men aren’t good. It’s just that we just do things differently, we think differently. We can multi-task for one thing. We can probably have several more things going on in our heads than men can. We can focus on many ideas. We’re mothers, we’re wives, were entrepreneurs, we’re presidents of companies, CEOs, so that broadens the field on why we can think differently and more aggressively.”
Dunn knows that despite differences among the board’s members, she has recognized they are all working toward a common goal: a better school district for the kids of Niagara Falls. Unlike some of the city boards she has served on, Dunn has found communication is key to maintaining the fiber of integrity the school board has created. There have been times when there are disagreements among the members but she noticed dissent is welcome.
Rather than be chided for not being in agreement, the members of the board will work to ensure all opinions are taken into consideration. While she’s a part of the board, Dunn is looking to increase the relationships within the community as well as become a role model.
“I want to be seen as a role model for these young single mothers because we have a lot of young single moms,” Dunn said. “I want them to know there’s a female voice on that board who will understand their challenges, and I do interact with a lot of single moms around here. I see the challenges they face everyday. They have to go to work and it probably leaves them little time to be active in their child’s daily school activity and behavior. So this is some of the reason we have children who really act out in school and really misbehave, because their mom is just burnt out. And, she probably can’t do any more than what she can do, other than working, feeding them and putting them to bed. I do think that if they see another woman up there who will understand that. I’m not saying that the current board members don’t see it but they may see it in a different way.”
Dunn prides herself on being hands-on and strives to be a parent advocate. Her own children went through the Niagara Falls School District and now she has three grandchildren going through the school district. Some of the current issues facing the school board, currently, she wants to focus on absenteeism and student behavioral issues.
“There’s programs in our school system that will try to help a family with behavior,” Dunn said. “ There’s after school programs, there’s all different kinds of programs now that will take them away from home a little bit and will help them to focus on more than, ‘I can go to school and do more than misbehaving, I can play basketball, yoga, I can do whatever’."
While she has only been with the school board for a short period of time, Dunn knows there will be some challenges along they way. Dunn said she's running again for her seat on the board and is determined to win, allowing her voice to remain on the board. She wants to remain an active member of the community and school board, seeking to be the solution for any problems.
