City officials are warning residents to disregard the annual refuse user fee bills that showed up in their mailboxes on Wednesday.
According to Mayor Robert Restaino and City Controller Daniel Morello, the company that prepares and mails the bills to residents used data from 2020, instead of updated information provided by the city earlier in the year.
“We have been on this (issue) since the last week of June,” Restaino said early Wednesday evening. “Despite that, the vendor failed to update (the user fee information) before they sent the bills out.”
As a result, the mayor said residents may have received billings that do not accurately reflect the number of carts assigned to their properties or the number of properties that have carts.
The city charges an annual fee of $181 to residential properties that have one garbage cart and $225 to commercial properties with a single cart. Properties, residential or commercial, with more than one cart a graduated additional fee.
The bills generated by the third party provider were based on data that dates back to 2020. Restaino said refuse bill information on the city’s website has been updated and is correct.
“We’re recommending that people can pay their bill online,” he said, “and that information will be correct.”
Residents can also pay their bills in person, in City Hall in room 109, and the billing data available there will also be up-to-date.
By Wednesday night, the mayor said the service provide had acknowledged the billing errors and was working to correct them.
“They are admitting to the error on their end and want to send out new bills tomorrow (Thursday) with an insert that says to disregard the previous bill,” Restaino told the Gazette.
The mayor said the households and businesses most likely to be affected by the billing snafu are those who have have had a change in the number of totes at their properties since 2020 or who are new property owners in the city.
