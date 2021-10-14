Members of the Falls City Council and Mayor Robert Restaino have thrown their support behind legislation in the U.S. Senate that would "stabilize support" for National Heritage Areas.
Niagara Falls is home to a National Heritage Area (NHA) which includes the city, the town of Lewiston and Village of Youngstown.
Council members unanimously adopted a resolution that calls on the Senate to pass "Bill S. 1942, the National Heritage Area Act of 2012." The act is intended to standardize funding, designation, evaluation, and oversight of NHAs; and strengthen private property protections.
There are currently 30 National Heritage Areas and the pending legislation would eliminate the need to regularly reauthorize the support of those areas. The council resolution declared that the Senate legislation would "will provide crucial long-term sustainability for the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area to continue doing great and important work."
Council members characterized the local NHA as playing "a pivotal role in the preservation and promotion of the natural, cultural, and historic resources within our community."
Restaino, in a letter to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said the local NHA has provided a resource to encourage historic preservation here. The mayor also said the NHA is viewed as a "trusted and competent partner" in projects across the region.
In comments to the council, the mayor said his administration is "working on finalizing" a proposed 2022 city budget. City Controller Daniel Morello told the council that Fitch's, a major bond rating agency, has continued to hold the city's rating at a low investment grade with "a negative outlook."
