A year after a former Falls City Council member suggested an increase might be necessary in the city’s refuse collection fee, the current council will hold a public hearing to determine the amount of the user fee in 2023.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 2, in conjunction with the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on that date.
By law, the council is required to review the amount of the user fee on a yearly basis.
The fee was first imposed in 2019. Then-mayor Paul Dyster had proposed a $218-per-year solid waste disposal user fee, but the the council cut the fee to $181 a year or just over $15 a month.
Since then, the fee, which is billed to property owners, has been reauthorized every year as part of the city’s budget approval process, but has never been increased above its initial assessment. By law, the fee cannot be increased by more than 3.5 percent per year during the term of the city’s current waste removal contact with Modern Disposal.
The city’s cost for garage collection increased by about $400,000 in 2022 as part of an escalator clause in its contract with Modern. As a result, the city’s payment to Modern in 2022 will be $4.4 million.
As part of the council’s 2022 budget deliberations, then council member Frank Soda noted that the current refuse fee of $181 a year generated just $4 million. Soda speculated that an increase in the fee of $19 would be necessary to generate revenue sufficient to cover the $400,000 increase.
“It makes no sense to have a user fee if it’s going to lag the cost (of the garbage collection contract),” Soda said at the time. “Let the fee reflect the full cost of the service.”
Mayor Robert Restaino has contended that the Falls refuse fee was “not originally rolled-out” as a collection fee.
The mayor has noted that the the fee is not directly based on the cost of the Modern contract, but rather on the number of garbage and recycling totes assigned to a property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.