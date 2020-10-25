Niagara Falls, in cooperation with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, will be providing assistance to senior citizens seeking to apply for HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program).
Mayor Robert Restaino said appointments will be available beginning Friday at the John A. Duke Senior Citizen Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
“Although the COVID-19 virus has required the city to suspend regular programming at the Duke Center, there are certain activities that are of critical importance to our seniors,” Restaino said. “We are pleased to work with the county Office of the Aging to provide help to those who need help in filing their HEAP applications for financial assistance for winter heating.”
The service will be available by appointment only, every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Jan. 8, and face coverings will be required for those who come to the Duke Center.
To schedule an appointment, please call 286-4859.
