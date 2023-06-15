The City of Niagara Falls is about to start its 2023 in-house paving season and Mayor Robert Restaino announced Wednesday that the initial round of road repairs will involve sections of 10 streets in the LaSalle area.
During a press conference outside of the Bollier Avenue firehall, Restaino said city crews are planning to start repaving work at the end of the week.
The initial round of projects includes:
• Bollier Avenue, from 82nd St. to Military Road
• Laughlin Drive, from 82nd Street to 85th Street
• Joliet Avenue, from Griffon Avenue to Council Street
• Champlain Avenue, from Rivershore Drive to Council Street
• South 86th Street, from Buffalo Avenue to the bridge
• Frontier Avenue, from 72nd Street to 80th Street
• 70th Street, from Frontier Avenue to Girard Avenue
• John Avenue, from the western end of the street to 70th Street
• Kies (Court and Street), from 68th Street to 70th Street
• 59th Street, from Niagara Falls Blvd to Girard Avenue
“We’re looking forward to getting these roads repaired and moving out into additional locations in the city,” the mayor said.
Restaino said the city is starting with streets in the LaSalle area to allow crews to complete the first 10 projects as quickly and as efficiently as possible. After they are completed, he said his administration will announce additional streets to be paved in other parts of the city. He said he expects two streets will be part of the longer-term repaving program, including Cayuga Drive and 87th Street.
In addition, Restaino said the city will continue performing other minor repair work throughout the summer, with a crew designated to taking care of potholes as needed.
“We’ll continue after these 10 streets are completed with additional road repair and repaving as the summer season continues,” he said.
