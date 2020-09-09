City to share services with NFHA

The Niagara Falls Housing Authority Board of Directors has approved a shared services agreement that will allow the agency's executive director, Clifford Scott, to provide "administrative oversight" to the Niagara Falls Community Development Department.
The agreement was also unanimously approved by the Falls City Council at its Sept. 2 meeting.
The agreement will allow Scott to work in concert with and report to City Administrator Anthony Restaino.
The city will pay the housing authority $5,000 a month, going back to July 1 and continuing through Dec. 31, for Scott's services. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the city will make a $60,000 lump sum payment to the authority each year through Dec. 31, 2023.
The agreement, which essentially eliminates the position of director of community development, is expected to save the city $14,769 annually.
Restaino, throughout his mayoral campaign, championed shared services agreements as a means to improve government efficiency and save taxpayer dollars.
"This is the delivery on a campaign promise to work toward a collaboration effort with other governmental agencies," Restaino said in a statement shared on social media. "I am proud to promote these efficiencies that are good for the community and taxpayers. I am continuing to look for more opportunities with other governmental agencies."
The city has also entered into shared services agreements with the towns of Niagara and Wilson. Under those agreements, the city provides property assessment services to the towns in return for the payment of a fee.
The mayor said the seeds for the new agreement were planted in conversations he had with Scott after his election.
"I had a conversation with Cliff on how the housing authority and the city could work together. He understood the dilemma we were facing," Restaino said. "The prior (community development) director had almost disconnected the city from (local representatives) with (the federal Department of ) Housing and Urban Development (HUD). We spent the first half year of our administration convincing HUD we could fix (the problems that had been left behind)."
Restaino said Scott began assisting staff in the Department of Community Development, on a voluntary basis, in February.
"My whole career has been in the HUD space," Scott said. "I'm familiar HUD's Buffalo regional office. This is a natural fit. I deal with HUD programs all day."
The agreement calls for Scott to "provide daily, at a minimum of eight to 10 hours a week, onsite leadership and supervision of Community Development operations." Restaino said the housing authority exec has embraced his vision of how community development funding should be used.
"What he embraced, was the notion that I had to pour community development funding back into the community," the mayor said. "We've been able to increase demolition of blighted homes and undertaking additional road paving."
Restaino said he also hopes to develop some plans to use community development money to provide assistance to homeowners.
"When you have someone who understands the complexity of the funding in HUD, Restaino said, "we have improved communication with local HUD."
Scott said he's looking forward to his new responsibilities with the city and is eager to find out what its community needs really are.
"We're very happy to be working with the city," Scott said. "We think Mayor Restaino is innovative and understands shared services."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.