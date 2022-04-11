“Help Wanted” signs are still hanging for Niagara Falls lifeguards. The city hopes to reopen pools for the first time since 2018.
The warm weather oases were closed for repairs in 2019 and remained shuttered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But with American Rescue Plan funding, Mayor Robert Restaino said the city is hoping to complete repairs and launch a hiring blitz for young people.
More than $1 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used to repair liners in the pools as well as make several mechanical updates to the facilities. In addition, Restaino indicated that plans are in the works to undertake a complete redesign of the Center Avenue Wading Pool to convert it into a splash pad.
The city expects to open the pools and splash pads from June 30 through Sept. 5.
But re-opening the facilities means, for the first time since 2018, the city will need to hire lifeguards and recreation aides
The jobs are open to all city residents, who are 16 years or older. Shifts are available on Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lifeguard applicants must pay a $50 certification fee, which will be reimbursed upon their completion of the licensing course.
Applicants for lifeguard positions should include a check for $50, made payable to the City Controller, when submitting their paperwork. The subject line of the check should read, “Lifeguard Fee.”
Lifeguards will be paid $15 per hour. Recreation aides will receive $13.25 per hour and do not need to be certified.
Those interested in applying for these positions should visit the city’s website (www.niagarafallsusa.org) to apply online. Applicants can also call 286-4430 or 286-4313 if they have questions.
The city is considering opening the pool to non-resident applicants.
