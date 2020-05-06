They stood on one side of 10h Street on Wednesday, bathed in a bright midday sun.
Many wore their blue scrubs. All of them sported medical masks. Together, they represented about 100 doctors, nurses, techs, support staff and even administrators from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Across the street were columns of the city's first responders, including police officers, firefighters and EMTs. Mayor Robert Restaino and members of the City Council took part as well.
The mayor, who organized the socially distant event honoring nurses and medical workers on Wednesday, which was National Nurses Day. He said it was especially important to begin National Nurses Week with a show of support in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I told them this is just a small gesture of support for keeping our community safe," Restaino said. "They are so selfless in what they do and we appreciate them."
While some of the medical center support staff displayed signs that said, "Nurses Rock" or "Thank You Nurses," a group of Falls firefighters unfurled a banner emblazoned with the words, "We Love Our Nurses."
"Our hospital is doing a really fabulous job with the patients impacted by the virus," Restaino said. "We should appreciate nurses every year, but this is an amazing display of heroism and selflessness. This nurses week takes on so much more importance."
"They've literally been facing hell," memorial nursing supervisor Jean Monnen said. "We've been, at times, out-numbered, dealing with very critical patients, patients like we've never seen before."
Monnen said, in particular, the nurses assigned to memorial's COVID Unit have been doing their jobs while attempting to limit exposure to the virus among the rest of the medical center staff.
During the celebration outside, some of the unit nurses peered out the windows. They posted signs that read, "Can Not Leave Covid Unit" and displayed a heart.
"Those nurses, in that unit, they are so impacted by this," Restaino said. "They're dealing with hell right here and just imagine the nurses at the hospitals in New York City. Who knows the hell they're dealing with?"
In interviews with the Gazette, both Monnen and Heather Domanski, the clinical coordinator in ER 1, described scenes of nurses, in the last eight weeks, facing situations of sometimes barely controlled chaos.
"You'll have an (infected) patient and one moment they're good and the next moment they're on a ventilator," Monnen said.
"ER nurses are pretty unflappable," Domanski said, "but this came close."
No one knows the importance of the ER nurse better than Dr. Gerald Gorman. Gorman, the medical director of memorial's emergency department, said a nurse's job "is exceedingly tough work."
"They're brave. They're courageous. They're dedicated," Gorman said. "It takes a special person (to be a nurse). They've stepped up (during the COVID-19 pandemic) and we are indebted to what they do."
As the celebration drew to a close, a group of nurses, in powder blue personal protective gear, drew near to each other and flashed a collective thumbs up.
Memorial's director of communications and emergency management Patrick J. Bradley said the celebration had given a highly taxed group some much needed support.
"It's a great way to start nurses week and a real boost to the morale of all our staff, who work so hard to take care of our patients during this COVID 19 pandemic," Bradley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.