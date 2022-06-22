City, Seneca Niagara hosting two days of fireworks

Niagara Falls will have two Fourth of July fireworks displays for residents and visitors to enjoy during the upcoming Independence Day weekend.
The City of Niagara Falls will host its fireworks extravaganza on Sunday, July 3 in Hyde Park, starting at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.)
On Monday, July 4, Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort will light up the sky with its annual fireworks display, beginning at approximately 9:40 p.m. There will not be a public viewing area established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be held the following day, Tuesday, July 5.
“Together with the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, the City of Niagara Falls is pleased to offer residents an entire weekend filled with celebrations for the Fourth of July,” said Mayor Robert Restaino. “Our local families and neighbors will have several opportunities to safely celebrate the holiday, right here in our city. In a time when our community and country are working to become more united, I am pleased to give citizens this chance to show their patriotism and unity.”
Added Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corp. president & CEO, “I think Niagara Falls is the quintessential place to spend a weekend that is bookended by the national holidays of both Canada and the United States. The holiday weekend is always a highlight of the summer and a time for celebration and coming together. We’re happy to be part of that excitement and to celebrate together with our guests and our friends and neighbors in Niagara Falls and throughout the region.”
As part of the preparations for the Seneca Niagara event, residents and travelers should note that Sixth Street, John Daly Boulevard and Falls Street will be closed to traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on the evening of the fireworks display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.