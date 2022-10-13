For the first time in almost half a decade, New York state no longer sees Niagara Falls as a “fiscally stressed” city.
And, at the same time, one the world’s major bond rating agencies has also improved its view of the city’s long-term financial prospects.
“This is a fundamental piece of how we obtain the interest and respect of the banking community,” Mayor Robert Restaino said, in advance of a presentation made by City Controller Daniel Morello to the members of the City Council.
Morello told the council members that each year, the state comptroller conducts a “stress test review” that “provides an outside report of the fiscal challenges facing municipal governments and suggests corrective actions, if necessary.”
In the four years from 2017 to 2020, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s auditors determined that the Falls faced “significant fiscal stress.” That fiscal stress was created by the dispute between the state and the Seneca Nation of Indians over casino revenue sharing and stagnant tax revenue growth, which in turn fueled cascading budget deficits.
However, in 2021, the state auditors dropped the Falls designation from “significant fiscal stress” to “no designation.”
“To drop that much is a significant move,” Morello told the council members.
“It sends a message to the investment and development community that the financial status of the city of Niagara Falls is stable,” Restaino said. “I think it’s a big deal from the perspective of how we’re viewed.”
In addition to the state financial stress test, Morello also told the council that Fitch Ratings, one of the top three credit rating agencies internationally, along with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, had raised the city’s bond rating from BBB- with a negative outlook to BBB- with a stable outlook.
While Morello pointed out that the BBB- rating is the “lowest investment grade rating” given by Fitch, Restaino said even the small improvement sends a positive message to bankers and developers looking to do business in the Falls.
“This, again, is one of the things that gives confidence to the investment and development community that our administration is fixing the public checkbook,” the mayor said. “When we can do these things that show stability and our reduction of risk, it shows government is taking a firm hand on our finances.”
Morello said that Fitch cited to a rebound in the city’s tourism sector, as well as a continuing rise in sales tax revenues as reasons for the uptick in its rating.
