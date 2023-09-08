With the Falls’ 2023 tourist season just about over, revenue from the city’s tourism-driven parking operations are exceeding budget projections.
City Controller Daniel Morello, in a briefing for Falls council members, said parking operations receipts, through the end of July, continued to outperform 2022 actual revenue.
“Any amount over the budgeted amount is a positive for us,” Morello told the council, “and 2023 is trending above budget.”
Operations of the city’s parking ramps jumped over $242,000 from $923,760 in the first seven months of 2022 to $1,116,460 this year. The city’s parking lots also saw a more-then $81,000 increase in revenue from $262,772 in 2022 to $344,313 for the same period this year.
Morello said the figures he was reporting were unaudited and could be subject to change. Historically, such revisions are rarely significant.
The controller credited the installation of new barrier arms and electronic payment processing devices at the ramps and lots for some of the revenue growth.
“You can see the impact of the gates being installed and the (use of) electronic (credit card) processing,” Morello said.
Parking meter revenue dipped from $720,681 for the first seven months of 2022 to $653,192 for this year. Revenue from parking agreements between the city and South End hotels also dropped from $149,212 from January to July 2022 to $137,978 this year.
Morello offered no explanation for the dips in revenue.
In total, the city currently shows 2023 parking operations revenue of $2,301,943 compared to $2,056,425 for the same period last year.
While revenue increased, the cost of operating the city’s ramps, lots and meters also ticked up. While personnel costs and employee benefits were flat to down from 2022 to 2023, operating costs jumped almost $33,000.
“Credit card fees are the main driver of (the spike in) operation costs,” Morello said.
Under questioning from council members, the controller said the city has taken efforts to find the lowest cost providers for payment processing. Morello said the city had taken the higher payment processing costs into account in its budget projections.
The controller said, despite the higher costs, the city believes increasing its use of electronic payment processing is a benefit for the parking operations.
Morello told the council that the bond rating agency Fitch had just completed its yearly review of it finances and had issued a rating of BBB- with a “positive outlook.”
Bonds with a Fitch rating of BBB- or better are considered investment-grade. Lower rated bonds are generally referred to as “junk bonds.”
The higher a bond is rated the less interest a business or municipality will pay, making it less expensive to borrow money.
Morello also noted that since 2021, Fitch has continued to raise its outlook for Falls bonds. The ratings agency assigned a “negative outlook” to the Falls in 2021, a “stable outlook” in 2022 and the “positive outlook” for 2023.
“The outlook has changed over the last couple of years,” Morello said, “While they continue to hold us to a BBB-, they are very encouraged with how the administration has handled finances and (built) up reserves.”
In response to a question, Morello said the change in outlook “would make it a little easier for borrowing.”
The controller also reported that the city had received its first quarter (January-March 2023) payment of tribal revenue funds. The funds represent the city’s portion of shared slot machine revenue from Seneca Niagara Casino.
The first quarter payment was $3,410,757, the largest quarterly payment the city has received in casino funds since before the COVID-19 pandemic. It represents almost $1 million more than the city received in the same period in 2021 and 2022.
“Typically, quarter one is the lowest amount (of tribal revenue funds) we receive,” Morello said. “Hopefully, this strength continues.”
In a previous revenue briefing to the council in July, Morello reported that he was seeing significant increases in collections for sales taxes and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales taxes. Though he did also say that the hikes were well short of the double-digital gains experienced in 2022.
