Across the board, revenue collection for the city of Niagara Falls is higher than projected so far for 2023.
City Controller Daniel Morello delivered that good news in a briefing for City Council members on the state of the 2023 city budget. But while the city’s chief financial officer is seeing significant increases in collections for sales taxes, HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales taxes and parking operations, the hikes are well short of the double-digital gains experienced in 2022.
The figures presented by Morello are unaudited, and could be subject to change, but they paint a generally healthy picture of city finances.
In the first five months of 2023, from January to May, the city’s portion of county sale tax collections hit $5,008,295. That number represents a more than $144,000, or a 3% increase from the same period in 2022, when the city collected $4,863,768.
“If we continue to collect what we collected (from June to December) last year, you should see a positive increase,” Morello told the council members.
The city budgeted for $11.5 million in sales tax collections for 2023. At the current pace of collections, the city should take in an estimated $12.2 million.
The increases were not as robust for HRU tax collections, though Morello noted the numbers reflect the months of January through June, with the prime tourist season months of July and August still to come.
For the first six months of 2023, HRU collections hit $3,831,874 compared to $3,721,888 for the same period in 2022.
Morello said HRU tax collections should show “a positive surplus compared to (2023) budget projections if we continue to track as we are.”
The city’s parking operations are also showing increases so far in 2023. Morello said the numbers he was presenting covered the period of January to May, so only Memorial Day holiday parking revenue was included.
The controller said he anticipated even better revenue figures during the height of the tourist season from June to September.
In the five month period for which figures were available, parking ramp revenue was $248,047 compared to $168,803 in 2022. The city’s parking lots also saw an increase in revenue from $116,022 in 2020 to $149,727 this year to date.
Parking meter collections saw a small dip to $217,254 compared to $233,093 in the same period of 2022. Morello said parking meter collections tend to spike in June, July and August.
“Parking operations are significantly up,” the controller told the council. “Those operations continue to be a plus for us going into the busy (parking) season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.