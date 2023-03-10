As Niagara Falls continues to close out its books for the 2022 fiscal year, City Controller Daniel Morello continues to bring a steady stream of “better than expected” financial results.
In a Wednesday night briefing for the members of the Falls City Council, Morello highlighted revenue from parking operations that significantly exceeded even pre-pandemic totals and Tourism Fund collections that suggested a strong rebound from the city’s most important economic driver.
“All the figures basically are up,” Morello told the council, while still noting that the figures were unaudited and could be subject to revision.
The city projected in its 2022 budget net income from parking operations at $1,891,213. Morello said the unaudited figures show that the city’s actual net income from parking operations was $3,066,145, more than 61.6% over the budget projection.
Almost every component of the city’s parking operations showed actual revenue in excess of budget projections. Only agreements with private businesses were down, just over $11,000.
That loss was more than offset by $165,044 increase in parking meter collections, an almost $833,000 increase in revenue from the city’s parking ramp and a jump of almost $244,000 in charges from the Falls’ surface parking lots.
Morello also noted that the city’s parking operation costs were down more than $120,000 from 2019, when new technology and barrier arms were authorized for the parking ramp and surface lots. Operating costs were up slightly over budget projections, but the controller said that was a result of fees associated with the increased use of credit cards for parking.
“We are a significant number over budget (with parking operations revenue) and that helps out with the general fund,” Morello said.
The Tourism Fund, generated by the 6% bed tax collected in the city, also showed solid growth.
“So that is more good news from a tourism perspective,” Morello said. “And all the indicators are that occupancy will continue to increase.”
Occupancy tax revenue for 2022 was $4,873,571, up from $4,514,781 in 2021.
