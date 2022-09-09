Whether the news is good or bad, Falls City Controller Daniel Morello always likes to deliver it with caution.
“These figures are unaudited and could be subject to change,” Morello is fond of saying.
So in a presentation to City Council members this week, Morello offered caution, but also a dollop of financial insight that hasn’t been heard in city hall in years.
“We saw record revenue (from parking operations) in July,” Morello said with a smile. “And it appears we will exceed budget (projections).”
The report on the city’s parking operations left all five council members nodding in approval.
Morello’s math showed parking operations revenue up across parking meters, parking ramps and lots and parking agreements, mostly with South End businesses, For comparison, Morello looked at revenue through July 31 for 2022, 2021 and 2019. The controller chose to leave the pandemic year of 2020 out of his equations.
In 2019 parking meters brought in $881,693, and that number did not rebound, with just $679,079 in revenue, in 2021. But through the first seven months of 2022, parking revenue is $720,681.
Morello said the meter revenue could have been higher, were it not for the conversion of the city parking lot near the Jefferson apartment building from a metered lot to a gated parking lot.
The controller said the use of gated technology at the city’s surface parking lots and parking ramps has paid large dividends.
“The impact of the new gate system at the lots and ramps has made a difference,” Morello said. “We are seeing increased revenue there.”
Ramp revenue in 2019 was $565,581, dropped to $472,358 in 2021 but with the new gated technology has shot up to $923,760 so far this year.
The story is the same with surface lots. The revenue for the lots in 2019 was $190,800, which plunged to $7,211 in 2021 and so far in 2022 has risen to $262,722.
Total parking operations revenue in 2019 was $1.8 million and the city projected $1.9 million in revenue for 2022. Year to date, that revenue number sits at more than $2.056 million.
Morello also had good news on tribal revenue collections, which have resumed since the state and the Seneca Nation settle a gaming compact dispute.
But in a reflection of the economic distress facing the gaming industry, the Seneca payments have dipped sharply. The first quarter payment for 2019 was more than $3.7 million.
The first quarter payment for this year was just under $2.6 million. First quarter payments in 2020 and 2021 were $2.98 million and $2.5 million respectively.
“I think the days of $4 million a quarter payments are gone for now,” Morello said.
