City Market growing into season

Farm Market season is upon us.
City Market in Niagara Falls was up to eight vendors Friday and has been getting busier weekly. A smaller selection is present Mondays and Wednesday at the traditional market on Pine Avenue in Little Italy.
SNAP is tentatively scheduled to return next week while the double up program will be back July 1.
The city has enlisted the help of the SUNY Buffalo Urban Design Institute to consider a redesign of the market. The city council has already voted to spend $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to buy out the lease of Alfonse Muto and Muto Development.
Muto recently sent rent invoices to vendors. Those selling at the market Friday said they were waiting to hear from Restaino’s office with instructions on what to do next.
The mayor could not be reached for comment but a release last week from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office stated $40 million in grants were included in the state budget for Niagara Falls, including $19 million to be invested in “food entrepreneurship” in the City Market area.
Hochul’s budget also included a $15 million program to restore, highlight and promote various heritage and community anchor facilities; and $5 million for small business assistance programs in the aforementioned commercial district target areas.
Lewiston opens today
The Lewiston Artisan and Farmers Market in Academy Park in the Village opens for the season today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors will be present with fresh fruits and vegetables, garden plants, baked goods and meat. The entertainment will be the duo Outlaw.
