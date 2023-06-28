The Niagara Falls City Market has a new look and feel to start the summer courtesy of a newly announced lineup of special events in July.
Field and Fork Network, the Buffalo-based non-profit organization that is now in charge of overseeing market operations, on Tuesday unveiled its full list of July events, which will include a family fun day, live music, a car show and more.
Market management also announced that it is partnering with the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area to help further emphasize efforts to preserve and protect the market’s heritage and continue fostering its growth as a source of food and other items for city residents.
“There is simply nothing that speaks to summer more than the bounty of produce that can be discovered right here at our very own Niagara Falls City Market,” said Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. “It is an experience that creates convenient fresh food access, friendly conversations with local growers and preserves an iconic tradition that stretches a century in the history of Niagara Falls.”
Established in 1913, the Niagara Falls City Market holds a rich history in the community. It has served as a bustling marketplace where farmers, artisans and community members come together to celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage.
As the weather warms, the market is preparing to welcome a diverse range of vendors, from the makers of handcrafted spirits to culinary delights. The 2023 season will feature new and returning vendors, extended operating hours, heightened safety protocols and an abundance of locally sourced produce.
In July, the market will host a series of family friendly special events, including live music performances by local artists, interactive cooking demonstrations and car shows. The full schedule will include:
• Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 7, featuring live music, activities and the launch of Double Up Food Bucks;
• Children’s Story Circle, 10 a.m. to noon, July 17;
• A car show, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 19; and
• An evening market, 3 to 7 p.m. July 26.
Market managers noted that vendors will continue to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits and the market is participating in New York’s Double Up Food Bucks program.
Through Double Up Food Bucks, SNAP recipients can receive matching funds, up to $20 per day, to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. The program is in effect from July 1 to Oct. 31.
The Niagara Falls City Market will have an evening market from 3 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month. Regular market hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For more information, follow the Niagara Falls City Market on Facebook and Instagram @nfcitymarket or visit www.fieldandforknetwork.com/niagara-falls-city-market/.
