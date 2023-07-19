While Falls City Council members wait to sign a retainer with an outside lawyer, the work that he’ll be performing has previously been conducted by two other private attorneys already working for the city.
Jeffrey Palumbo, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Block, Longo, LaMarca and Brzezinski, is being tasked by council members with conducting a “review” of the city’s ongoing efforts to acquired 10 to 12 acres of South End property, currently owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company, through the use of eminent domain. City officials decided to begin eminent domain efforts because NFR has maintained the property is not for sale.
Each side in the dispute has claimed they have the better plan for the disputed land. The city has proposed building a $150 million “events campus,” to be known as Centennial Park, on the property. NFR has pitched putting a proposed $1.5 billion data center campus on the land.
Palumbo is also being asked to evaluate a proposed settlement agreement, negotiated, sources tell the Gazette, between City Council Chair David Zajac (R), Council Member Vincent Cauley (R) and NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino. Both Zajac and Cauley have admitted having conversations about the eminent domain proceedings and NFR’s proposed data center project with Trevino.
A spokesperson for NFR, in response to detailed questions from the Gazette, would not say who drafted the proposed settlement agreement. Spokesman James Haggerty told the paper he would not “comment specifically on ongoing legal matters.”
He did, however, say that the agreement was “presented to city council members after various conversations” with Trevino and was based on the council members’ “input and desire to resolve the (eminent domain proceedings).” Haggerty also said that the “terms” of the proposed settlement agreement were “shared” with Mayor Robert Restaino.
Under the provisions of the Niagara Falls City Charter, the power to negotiate contracts, including legal settlements, is given to the mayor. Contracts and settlements must then be approved by the city council, according to the charter.
Restaino has indicted that neither he nor the city’s corporation counsel, nor the city’s outside counsel handling the Centennial Park eminent domain proceedings, had any involvement in the proposed settlement agreement that was “presented” by NFR to the city council. The mayor has also suggested that any action on the proposed settlement could lead to a legal challenge over the separation of powers identified under the charter.
That separation of powers in negotiating and approving contracts has played out with Restaino having to negotiate the retainer with Palumbo, on behalf of the council.
The Gazette has learned that the Palumbo retainer will call for him to be paid at a rate of $350 per hour, with an advance payment of $6,000. The council has between $20,000 and $25,000 allocated for consultants in the city’s 2023 budget and Palumbo will be paid out of that allocation.
While city Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur told council members that his office could not represent them in a review of the eminent domain proceedings because it would create a conflict of interest between the city’s legislative (city council) and executive (mayoral) branches, the city’s other outside counsel, Buffalo-based Hodsgon Russ, which is working on the Centennial Park project, was able to review and advise members of the proposed settlement agreement.
Hodgson Russ attorney Dan Spitzer has represented the Falls since the Centennial Park project was first unveiled. He has also been the lead counsel in the eminent domain legal proceedings.
On July 7, Spitzer sent the council members a seven-page memo urging them to reject NFR’s proposed agreement, and outlining alternative steps they could take to “promote the data center” project. The Spitzer memo followed a scathing three-page review of the draft settlement by another Hodgson Russ attorney, former Buffalo corporation counsel and current Niagara Town Attorney Michael Risman.
“The email from Roger Trevino implies that the settlement is a favorable one for the city and that the city will be missing out by not agreeing to (it),” Risman wrote. “My analysis is that this agreement favors and benefits only NFR, offers little, if any, benefits to the City of Niagara Falls, and should be strongly rejected.”
Risman notes that “despite the claim that substantial time, energy, and dollars have been committed” to the proposed data center project, “the email states that there is not even a proposed site plan completed to date.”
The agreement also calls on the city to adopt a local law to establish an as-yet-undefined planned unit development (PUD) for the project.
Trevino has called the data center project a “partnership” between NFR and Toronto-based construction company Urbacon. In his email response to the Gazette’s questions, Haggerty would not detail the terms of the partnership nor reveal how the costs of the project would be allocated.
“Responsibilities of the partners are to be determined,” Haggerty said, while repeating that Urbacon has successfully built data centers in Toronto, Richmond Hills, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec.
Risman notes that NFR makes no firm commitment in the agreement to go forward and complete the data center project, while also demanding that the city agree, in advance, to provide all necessary permits and approvals.
The city lawyer calls the proposed transfer of land for a city park, by NFR, “illusory” and notes that the developer’s gift of $3.5 million over 10 years for park maintenance is not binding if the data center is not completed.
He also suggests that the “donation” would be illegal under state law.
“In summary,” Risman writes, “this one-sided agreement prepared by NFR offers no hard or concrete benefits to the City of Niagara Falls. The agreement appears to conflict with the procedures set forth in the City Zoning Code and NYS General City Law. Most importantly, it effectively ends the eminent domain proceeding forever. If NFR decides not to move forward (with the data center project) the city will have received nothing from this agreement.”
