Describing the move as “nothing more than a delay tactic,” lawyers for the city of Niagara Falls said Friday that they will seek the dismissal of a new lawsuit filed by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company, asking the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department to allow them to re-argue a ruling from a four-judge panel of the appeals court that found the city has the right, under eminent domain, to take some of NFR’s South End land holdings and use the property “for a public purpose.”
“They promised us after they lost in the Fourth Department that they would delay, delay, delay,” attorney Dan Spitzer said. “This (lawsuit) is just a delay tactic. We think it doesn’t have merit. This is a company that has done nothing for the last 25 years.”
Spitzer, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Hodgson Russ, serves as outside counsel to the Falls on land use matters and the proposed Centennial Park project.
The latest NFR lawsuit also comes at a time when the Fourth Department appeals court is already considering another motion by the South End land owner seeking permission to appeal the earlier ruling on the legality of using eminent domain, to take up to 12 acres of undeveloped land for the city’s proposed $150 million park and events center project, to New York’s highest court.
In explaining what he sees as an example of NFR’s delay tactics, Spitzer said the company’s lawyers are also looking to pause their first lawsuit while the appeals court considers their second lawsuit.
“There’s no need to stop (the request for permission to appeal the earlier eminent domain ruling),” Spitzer said. “We can do both at the same time. It’s just another attempt at delay.”
The latest lawsuit was filed with the Fourth Department on Monday. It asks for the appeals court to allow lawyers for NFR to re-argue their original challenge to the city’s eminent domain proceedings. The NFR lawyers claim in their court filing that they have a “recent discovery of new evidence” that should lead the appellate court to reverse its ruling in favor of the city.
In an affidavit filed with the court, an NFR attorney claims that after the appellate division’s ruling, upholding the city’s eminent domain proceedings, the city issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking a consultant to review the proposed Centennial Park project and that the consultant is being asked to “figure if (the city) should move forward (with Centennial Park) and “if so, where it should place its purported project.”
The NFR attorney also claims that the RFP directs the consultant to review property locations other than the 10 to 12 acres of land, described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway, that the city has said is their preferred location for Centennial Park.
Attorney Ryan C. Altieri argues that the inclusion of other potential sites for the $150 million park and events center makes the city’s eminent domain Determinations and Findings “procedurally and substantively defective.”
“This new evidence proves what (NFR) has argued from the outset, namely that the city is till trying to figure out whether and where Centennial Park should be built, which means it is impossible that the City has the constitutionally required public use for the taking (of NFR’s property).”
Spitzer said NFR’s claims are incorrect.
“The city does not take on this condemnation lightly,” he told the Gazette. “There is nothing in front of the court (in the latest lawsuit), that wasn’t already heard. Nothing has changed,” Spitzer said. “They (NFR) say, ‘You should look at (other locations)’, and then when you do, (in the feasibility study), they condemn you for looking at them.”
Mayor Robert Restaino said undertaking the feasibility study shows the city is “making every effort to do what the court has already said is an appropriate activity.”
An NFR spokesperson, James Haggerty, has admitted that the landowner’s latest legal maneuver is a long shot. He said it would be “uncommon” for the court to allow the re-argument.
“The granting of NFR’s request would be unusual,” Haggerty said. “But NFR’s lawyers believe that the RFP is new evidence that clearly shows that the city is still trying to figure out whether they should undertake such a project and — as importantly — where it should be located. This directly contradicts what the City of Niagara Falls said in its answer to (NFR’s) prior petition, where the City unequivocally stated that they had established Parcel 0 (907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway) was the best — indeed, the only — site for the so-called Centennial Park.”
He reiterated that stance Friday, adding, “You know what is a delaying tactic? The mayor waiting until 10 days after the court ruled to issue the RFP — for a study that the City Council authorized months earlier. One that should have been completed before the city commenced eminent domain proceedings to take the private property in June 2022.”
The appellate division has yet to rule on NFR’s notice of appeal from the unanimous ruling on July 28 by a four-judge panel that found Niagara Falls has a right, under eminent domain, to take NFR’s land and use it for a public purpose. In that filing, NFR claims that the city’s eminent domain proceedings directly involve state and federal constitutional issues.
