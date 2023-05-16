Niagara Falls lawmakers will be asked this week to accept a grant from National Grid to cover the cost of a $140,000 feasibility study for the $150 million “events campus” known as Centennial Park.
Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration has submitted a request for council approval of reimbursement for the feasibility study through National Grid’s Strategic Economic Development Program.
Under the administration’s proposal, the city would use $140,000 in American Rescue Plan funds — pandemic relief aid provided to Niagara Falls — to cover the cost of the feasibility study upfront, with National Grid reimbursing the full amount once the full report has been produced.
The request is on the agenda’s for a special council meeting called by Restaino for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
