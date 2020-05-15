City facing tough financial decisions amid revenue declines

Week by week, as the novel coronavirus pandemic surged, peaked, plateaued and then even began to, ever so slowly, subside, Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and his team have kept a close watch over the city's revenue streams.
Since the beginning of March, each week has brought seemingly worse numbers and more red ink than the week before.
By the beginning of May, figures released to the Gazette, showed the city faced a projected loss of $3.5 million to $4 million in revenue for fiscal 2020. That loss represents nearly 25 percent of the total revenue that the city had budgeted for this year.
The downturn in the tourism and hospitality industry, the closing of the Canadian border and the closing of non-essential businesses throughout the city have led to a 17 percent projected decrease in sales tax revenue, a projected 27 percent decrease in hotel, restaurant and utility tax collections and a projected 33 percent drop in parking fees.
And things could still get worse.
With New York state under the same financial constraints as the Falls, facing a possible $61 billion 2020-2021 budget deficit, Restaino worries that $17 million in anticipated state aid to cities and a $9.2 million state advance of tribal casino revenues could be slashed by 20 to 30 percent.
"It could exacerbate a problem we already have by adding another $4.5 million local revenue loss," Restaino said.
Even as U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, pushes for emergency help for cities, counties and states in the just introduced federal Heroes Act, Restaino is warning there are no so-called "silver bullets" for the city's fiscal challenges.
"What we have here is a local problem that has to be fixed," the mayor said. "We have a local dilemma we have to try to resolve. We can't only rely on a federal relief package. That's irresponsible to taxpayers. People are looking for real solutions."
Restaino said his team is "creating a number of scenarios" not just for the current budget year but for 2021 as well. Most all of those scenarios include discussions with the city's collective bargaining units.
"We were contacted by the administration about two-and-a-half to three weeks ago," said Falls Police Officer Mike Lee, the president of the union representing police patrol officers and detectives. "They discussed with us whether we would discuss another round of concessions."
Lee noted the police union is already in the second year of a two-year concession package negotiated in 2018.
"Our members are willing to sit down with the city and see what we can do," Lee said. "It's unprecedented what we're going through and we're going to have to put our thinking caps on to see what we can do."
Falls police are already facing nine vacancies among patrol officers and the movement of four other patrol officers to posts as school resource officers with the Niagara Falls School District. That has left remaining officers working overtime to fill minimum staffing needs.
The union representing Falls firefighters said it too has been approached about working with the city to find solutions to the looming fiscal crisis.
"They have reached out to us and they made a presentation on what to expect for the rest of 2020," said Firefighter Noah Masur, the president of Local 714 Niagara Falls Uniformed Firefighters Association. "They asked us if we could come up with some savings."
Like the police union, Masur said line firefighters are also in the middle of a concession package that was agreed to last year. The agreement included a 10 percent pay cut and some staffing reductions.
"We have, for a decade, come to the table, to negotiate and we have in the past made concessions," Masur said. "But we have concerns about safety in the current environment. We're always willing to do our part and we will do it in good faith."
But Masur said, for the moment, his members want to wait and see the results of efforts to bring federal aid to the city.
"We need to know the council and the administration are doing everything possible before coming to us for more when we're in the middle of a concession package," Masur said.
Restaino said waiting for federal aid may be a risky proposition.
"We've got to control what we can control," the mayor said. "(Federal aid) is a process that is going to take some time. We're hopeful we can be partners (with the unions) in solving this."
Members of the city council all called the city's financial picture bleak.
"We're in a situation like every other municipality," Councilman Andrew Touma said. "It's concerning. We've been talking about this with the mayor all along."
Touma said he was thankful that "our partners in the federal government" were aware of the city's plight, but, like the mayor, Touma cautioned federal aid wasn't likely "anytime soon."
He also said he didn't back a council resolution seeking aid, sponsored by Councilman William Kennedy, because he felt it was "premature" and he didn't want to "tie the hands" of congressional negotiators with aid requests that may be insufficient.
But Kennedy stuck firm to his belief that the city needs to make its fiscal plight clear to federal officials.
"We have to ask (for aid)," Kennedy said. "It seems that everybody, for the most part is banding together and asking for federal aid."
Councilman Kenny Tompkins says the losses in the city's revenue streams are "scary." And he insisted, it can't be made up by going to city taxpayers.
"We've got just a few choices,' he said. "Maybe the unions can help us a bit, but we can't go back to the taxpayer."
And Tompkins said that with no certainty that the House-sponsored Heroes Act will make it through the U.S. Senate, "the most prudent thing to do is not think that we'll get anything."
That's a view shared by Councilman John Spanbauer. Rather than hoping for federal aid, Spanbauer believes, "We gotta cut expenses."
"I'm talking about resourceful ways to cut," Spanbauer said. "I have faith in the mayor who has told us that he is putting numerous options on the table."
Council Chair Chris Voccio refused to blame the impending red ink entirely on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The city’s financial picture is obviously bleak, but let’s face it, it was bleak pre-COVID-19. We had a multi-million dollar budget deficit long before the coronavirus," Voccio said in comments emailed to the Gazette. "For three years, I’ve been saying we need to right-size government, lessening the burden on taxpayers. Now we may be forced to do what we should have done years ago, which is to live within our means."
The council chair dismissed the idea of federal aid as a lifeline for the city, saying it would be wonderful "for the people on the front lines of this crisis."
"While federal aid may be forthcoming, my focus since announcing my candidacy three years ago was to put our government on a diet," Voccio said. "I’d rather focus on reducing our cost structure."
And Voccio did not walk away from the prospect of a Falls bankruptcy.
"I mentioned municipal bankruptcy as a possibility at a city council meeting years ago,' he said. "It is the nuclear option, but it needs to be on the table."
The other council members declined to embrace the bankruptcy option, calling it, "not a realistic option at this point" and declaring, "if we're talking bankruptcy, then we're not ready to make tough decisions."
Restaino said he did not see bankruptcy in the city's future.
"There's a lot of conversation about (municipal bankruptcy) going on around the country," the mayor said. "While some communities will face that dire consequence, do I think that's a reality? In this circumstance, I don't think so."
