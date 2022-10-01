Residents in LaSalle may soon see some relief from what is being described as a large rat infestation in the community.
The Falls City Council is expected to act at its Wednesday meeting to approve an almost $65,000 contract with Orkin LLC for a program to exterminate the rat population from 56th to 60th streets along Buffalo Avenue. The pilot project will be paid for with funds from the city’s casino revenue account.
Mayor Robert Restaino said he proposed the project to members of the council after being inundated by complaints from residents.
“I was outraged by the things I saw,” the mayor said, “I told my team, ‘We need to do something. These people need relief.’ ”
Orkin, described by city officials as “a nationally known leader in pest control services”, will investigate the rat infestation and set traps throughout the affected area. The one-year contract calls for Orkin to check the traps twice a month for the first two months of the agreement and then once a month for the remaining 10 months.
Restaino said residents in the pilot project area could receive two or three traps each in their backyards. In order to participate in the program, residents will be required to sign consent forms to allow Orkin to access their property.
The city unveiled the project to residents living in the affected area at a community meeting Thursday night. Restaino and a representative of Orkin spoke to a group of between 70 and 80 neighbors.
“The Orkin representative made clear that (controlling the rat infestation) is not a city responsibility,” the mayor said. “In fact, he said some of his supervisors were wondering why the city is picking up the tab.”
But Restaino said, with funding available, he believes the pilot program is the best first step to controlling the rat problem. The mayor also said that local residents will have to make some short term sacrifices as well.
“There are going to be some things that have to get done to address the pest problem,” Restaino said. “Usually there are human issues (around a rat problem), like gardens and getting garbage in totes and not having stacks of tires on properties.”
The mayor said the directors of both the city Department of Public Works and Code Enforcement were present at the community meeting and indicated that they would step up monitoring for violations of city codes.
Some of the neighbors at the meeting voiced concerns that the rat infestation could be traced to the Covanta energy from waste facility.
“I told them to put their complaints in writing and send them to me,” Restaino said, “then we can go to (New York state) and possibly get them involved. I can tell the state that the residents are claiming an (environmental) impact from Covanta.”
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has some regulatory control over the operations of the Covanta facility. Covanta has told the city that it has “an aggressive pest control program.”
