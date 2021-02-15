City snow removal crews are prepped for what forecasters have predicted could be the worst storm of the winter season so far.
A blast of Arctic air has swept across the United States sending bone-chilling temperatures into the the country’s heartland and as far south as Texas and Louisiana.
That bitter cold weather began arriving in the Niagara Region on Monday and is forecast to stay here until later today. The National Weather Service has post a Winter Storming Warning for the area until 1 p.m. today.
The storm is projected to to dump between 7 to 14 inches of wet heavy snow and combine with winds gusting up to 35 mph. Forecasters warn that will lead to drifting snow that will make travel difficult.
The National Weather Service forecast “deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility.”
Falls City Administrator Anthony Restaino said on Monday afternoon that the Department of Public Works had six snow removal vehicles on the road. Five large trucks with salt and plows and a smaller pickup truck, also equipped with salt and a plow.
Those crews were expected to work through the evening, with a night shift of the same size due to takeover at midnight.
Restaino said depending on the timing of the storm’s arrival that manpower level could change.
“The Department of Public Works will be monitoring the situation,” the city administrator sad. “And if needed, we would call-in additional personnel.”
Restaino said the city has about 10 heavy trucks equipped for snowing removal on main and secondary streets. Smaller, pickup trucks with salt and plows would be used to clear alleys along with other types of heavy equipment.
The city administrator also expressed confidence in the DPW crews and director Dave Kinney.
“This is not Dave’s first snow storm,” Restaino said. “They’ll be ready.”
In Lockport, crews from the Niagara County Department of Public Works were also out on Monday to prepare for the storm. Deputy Commissioner of Highways Dean Lapp said crews begin pre-treating roads by lightly salting them in preparation “wet heavy snow.”
“We’re paid to be prepared,” Lapp said with a chuckle.
He said the county’s fleet of snow-fighting equipment received mechanical checks late in the afternoon and that crews would be out on the 300 miles of center line roads” the county plows through Monday night and into the early morning. Lapp said projections showed the heaviest snow was likely between midnight and 3 a.m.
“The night shift will call in additional crews if they’re needed,” Lapp said.
The county will have eight plows on the road, supplemented by town plows that will cover about 100 miles of ancillary roads.
