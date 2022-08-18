The Niagara Falls City Council will hold a community forum, beginning at 4:30 p.m today in the council chambers at City Hall.
The purpose of the forum is to provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the agenda items that appear on a City Council Special Meeting agenda. That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today.
During the forum, comments should be related to agenda items that are presented on the special meeting agenda. Council Member Kenny Tompkins will conduct the forum.
The special meeting agenda can be viewed at https://niagarafallsusa.org/government/city-council/
