A unanimous Niagara Falls City Council has decided to hire an outside attorney to provide them legal advice on the city’s ongoing eminent domain battle with Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) over 10 to 12 acres of South End property.
The city has proposed building a $150 million “events campus,” known as Centennial Park on the property while NFR has pitched putting a $1.5 billion data center campus on the same land.
The vote on the resolution to hire the outside counsel, sponsored by Council Chair David Zajac (R) and Council Member Vincent Cauley (R), was 4-0. Council members Traci Bax (R) and Donta Myles (D) joined in approving the resolution.
Council Member Kenny Tompkins (I) was absent from the meeting after undergoing surgery earlier this week. Tompkins told the Gazette he would have voted to oppose the move.
The resolution authorizes the hiring of Jeffrey Palumbo, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Block, Longo, LaMarca and Brzezinski. Palumbo is a past president of the Buffalo Niagara Builders Association.
The group touts itself as “the voice of builders, developers and associated industries.” Sources have described Palumbo as a land-use expert who has “worked primarily for developers.”
The council action took place after an abrupt 20 minute recess that saw the four members go behind closed doors with City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur and Deputy Corporation Counsel Thomas DeBoy. Zajac later confirmed that the council members met with Mazur and Deboy to discuss a possible alternative candidate to hire, but ultimately stayed with the choice of Palumbo.
The resolution calls for Palumbo to serve “at the pleasure of the council” on matters related to the city’s use of eminent domain to acquire 10 to 12 acres of land from NFR for the purpose of building the Centennial Park project. Palumbo would also be authorized to review a proposed settlement agreement of the eminent domain proceedings, negotiated between NFR and some members of the City Council.
Mazur told council members that his office could not represent them in a review of the eminent domain proceedings because it would create a conflict of interest between the city’s legislative (City Council) and executive (Mayor) branches, clearing the way for the hiring of the outside counsel.
The council has between $20,000-$25,000 allocated for consultants in the city’s 2023 budget. Palumbo’s expected retainer agreement could exhaust those available funds.
The city already employs an outside counsel, Dan Spitzer, of the Buffalo-based law firm Hodgson Russ, to handle matters related to the Centennial Park project and the eminent domain proceedings. Asked if he lacked trust in the work of the Hodgson Russ lawyers, Zajac said Wednesday, “I don’t think it’s a matter of trust. I agree with Council Member Bax, who said, ‘It can’t hurt to have another set of eyes look at (the settlement agreement).’ “
Myles, who frequently rails against spending taxpayer dollars to hire outside lawyers, said he simply wants to stop the Centennial Park project.
“I have been trying to stop that whole eminent domain process,” Myles said.
The council member also said he has greater trust in Palumbo because “he deals with developers.”
“I’ll stick with Mr. Palumbo cause he knows development,” Myles said.
Cauley indicated that his goal is to bring the new council lawyer, the city’s other outside counsel, Mayor Robert Restanio and representatives of NFR “to the table” to find a so-called “two project solution” the competing development projects.
Tompkins said he’s satisfied with the advice he’s received from the Hodgson Russ lawyers.
“We’ve already had two attorneys tell us (the proposed eminent domain settlement agreement) is completely one-sided and illegal in various ways,” Tompkins said. “While there are times I believe we should have our own attorney, this is a complete waste of money.”
