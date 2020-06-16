The Falls City Council is expected to act Wednesday to accept a federal grant that will help provide Cataract City cops with personal protective equipment necessary during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The $142,134 Coronavirus Response Initiative Grant comes to the Falls from the U.S. Department of Justice's Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF).
In a letter to the council. Mayor Robert Restaino notes that the grant will allow the Falls Police Department to purchase protective equipment including surgical masks, N95 makes and latex gloves. The mayor says the grant will also "cover overtime costs necessary to back fill employees due to illness from coronavirus."
The federal funding follows an award to the city of $2.31 million through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. That grant will allow the Falls to add eight police officers its department's ranks.
The department is currently dealing with up to 14 vacancies as a result of retirements and budget reductions. The federal funds for the officers will last for three years, after which the city will have to bear the cost of their employment.
"I'd like to hope that by the time 2024 comes around the economy will be better than it is today," Restaino said. "By 2023, the budget might be in a position to handle (the additional cost)."
In the meantime, Restaino said the funding will provide critical help to Falls police.
"What this does is it takes some of the heat off of staffing for the officers," Restaino said. "It's about their health and safety With more officers in place it's less stress on the department."
A total of $400 million in federal funds were awarded to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation from COPS. Department of Justice officials said the money will allow the law enforcement agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement officers.
The council is also expected to approve a resolution regarding the release of official city communications. The move follows the issuance of a press release by members of the city's Human Rights Commission that was at odds with the Falls official position on a scheduled protest rally.
"There is a policy in place relative to our departments and boards (officially speaking on behalf of the city)," Restaino said. "Individual board members have the right to speak for themselves."
The mayor said the council resolution will make clear that official statements on behalf to the city or the council must be authorized by the mayor or council chair.
