Chickens will not be roosting in the Falls, at least for now.
A closely divided City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday night to reject a proposed new ordinance that would have allowed residents to keep a limited number of laying chickens within the city limits. Though the backers of the ordinance did indicate they will look to bring an amended proposal back for consideration.
Two and a half years after the council resoundingly rejected the exact same ordinance, Council Member Kenny Tompkins reintroduced the plan to allow for the keeping of hens, saying residents had asked him to revive the idea.
Tompkins has argued that hundreds of people are already keeping chickens in the Falls and the time has come to embrace the growing trend of urban farming. He read from an email, sent by former Falls Police Animal Control Officer Dave Bower, confirming the presence of hens in city hen houses.
“(Bower) said during his work that he observed plenty of hen raising at residences in the city,” Tompkins said. “He said he took away very few chickens because the neighbors didn’t complain. They (the hens) didn’t make noise and the eggs were shared in the neighborhood.”
Tompkins pointed out that his proposed ordinance mirrored one adopted in the City of Buffalo 10 years ago. Chicken raising is also permitted in Rochester and Syracuse.
The proposed ordinance would have allowed residents to house five laying chickens on their properties. While the new ordinance would have stricken the current prohibition on raising chickens in the Falls, it would have left in place bans on keeping bees, having pigeons, geese, ducks and turkeys and raising livestock.”
The new ordinance would have also barred the keeping of roosters.
The proposed ordinance would also have required that all contiguous neighbors give their approval to having chickens next to their properties. and it would have set up inspection requirements for coops and their maintenance, along with charging a yearly fee.
But Council Member Traci Bax, while complimenting the regulations contained in the ordinance, said she was concerned about how those rules would be enforced. She suggested that city inspectors should be focused on addressing the blight in some neighborhoods.
“I would like to see the (Falls) make progress in urban farming,” Bax said. “I don’t think that day is today.”
Bax also said that 36 of 39 messages left with her office, the most since she joined the council, opposed the chicken ordinance.
When Council Member Donta Myles told her that an online petition, backing the ordinance, had over 80 signatures, Bax said the petition was two years old and questioned if those signing it “live in the Falls.”
Myles said he had heard from people in support of and opposed to the ordinance. He suggested a compromise.
“Let’s do a trial. Let’s do a one-year trial,” Myles suggested. “And then we can revisit (the ordinance). Then we’ll know if this is a problem or not a problem. I think we should give it a try. What’s the harm?”
Bax and Council Member Vincent Cauley, along with Council Chair David Zajac all voted against a move by Myles to table consideration of the ordinance to allow it to be amended to provide for a one-year trial. The trio then voted against Myles and Tompkins to kill the proposal.
“I listened to every argument made,” Cauley said. “It’s not the right time.”
