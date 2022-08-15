A special meeting of the Niagara Falls City Council, scheduled for late Monday afternoon, was postponed over issues arising from the need to provide remote access to the proceedings.
The council also announced on Monday that it would need to reschedule a public hearing on proposed amendments to the city's Zoning Code that would govern the location and operation of so-called high-energy use industries. The delay in holding the public hearing was also reportedly tied to issues with providing remote access.
The council special meetings is now set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. No new date has been set yet for the public hearing.
The special meeting agenda contains 35 action items, ranging from the routine, including a new agreement with the state's Unified Court System to provide cleaning and repairs services at the Main Street municipal building, to a resolution calling for the continuation of a public hearing on the possible acquisition, by eminent domain, of South End properties where the city hopes to build its Centennial Park project.
The council and Mayor Robert Restaino have come under fire from some community activists over the use of special meetings, because they do not allow for public speakers. Council Chair John Spanbauer has begun holding pre-meeting listening sessions, in the council chambers immediately before the special meetings, to allow the public to speak on agenda items.
The agenda also includes a proposed new agreement between the Niagara Falls School District and the city to provide Falls Police officers to act as school resource officers and a proposed agreement for a new property manager for the City Market.
