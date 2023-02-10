The Falls City Council voted late Thursday afternoon to schedule a third public hearing on the possible use of eminent domain to acquire privately owned land in the South End for the proposed Centennial Park project.
The vote was conducted at a council special meeting called by Mayor Robert Restaino. The normally routine matter of setting a hearing date was briefly stalled by the council’s newest member, Vincent Cauley, who sought to question the mayor over matters related to the overall project proposal.
While insisting that he supports the project, Cauley again raised concerns, voiced by the property owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company, Blue Apple Properties, over the location of the proposed park and events center.
“I’m still concerned,” Cauley said. “I think everybody in Niagara Falls wants this, so we’re all on board. We need this. But it’s my firmly held belief we can do the right things for the right reasons the wrong way.”
Cauley then tried to question Restaino about alternative sites for the project, before being ruled out of order by Council Chair David Zajac. He later voted against scheduling the public hearing, at 6 p.m. March 13.
The council previously held eminent domain hearings on the Centennial Park project in June and September, before adopting a “Determination and Findings” that the proposed $150 million multi-use campus, would be “a public benefit” and that the land the city is seeking to use for the indoor and outdoor events center could be acquired through the use of eminent domain.
The 12 acres of South End property the city proposes to use for Centennial Park is described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway. Eminent domain refers to the right of “a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated.”
The City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 23 to start the process of eminent domain to acquire the NFR property by adopting its “Determination and Findings” based on the June and September pubic hearings.
NFR has aggressively opposed the city’s use of eminent domain to take its property for the proposed park and events center. The company, controlled by billionaire New York City banker Howard Milstein, has also filed a petition with the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department in Rochester that challenges the City Council’s “Determination and Findings” that the Centennial Park project is “a public benefit” and that the land the city seeks is eligible to be acquired through the use of eminent domain.
The council has also voted unanimously to accept the conclusions of an independent consultant who found the project would have no significant negative environmental impact.
The NFR petition charges that the “Determination and Findings” made by the City Council were “procedurally defective, do not serve a public purpose, and constitute an excess taking under the law.” NFR lawyers also claim that the cost to acquire the 12 acres of land from their client would be “in excess of $11 million.”
That price tag is substantially higher than what NFR has valued the property at in an unrelated tax assessment proceeding. In that proceeding, NFR has argued to a judge that the 12 acres should be valued at $45,000 an acre, placing the value of the proposed park land at $540,000.
Lawyers for the city and Restaino have said that the Falls is in the process of conducting an independent appraisal of the property to determine its fair market value. The mayor has also said that the city has continued to attempt to negotiate a purchase of the property with NFR.
A hearing on NFR’s challenge is set for mid-May. If the appeals court upholds the Council’s action, the city would have 2 years to negotiate a purchase of the land from NFR or implement the use of eminent domain.
In the environmental assessment performed for the project, Centennial Park is described as a “multi-faceted, year-round event campus” that would include a 6,000 to 7,000-seat arena for sporting and entertainment events, a smaller arena for sporting and entertainment events and a splash pad that could be converted into an ice-skating rink during winter months. The project also calls for the construction of a parking ramp with exterior walls that could be used for rock climbing and a roof that could be used as a location for concerts or movie screenings.
