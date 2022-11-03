The Niagara Falls City Council voted Wednesday night to renew — but not raise — the current refuse and recycling user fee in the city.
The action came after a public hearing earlier in the evening and a recommendation from City Controller Daniel Morello to keep the current $181-a-year fee in place.
Council Chair John Spanbauer and Members Traci Bax and David Zajac voted to hold steady on the fee, while Council Member Donta Myles opposed the action, calling it a “money grab.”
“I was totally opposed to the fee from the last administration,” Myles said in reference to former Mayor Paul Dyster, who first proposed the user fee to fill a $4 million gap in the city’s 2019 budget. “I thought it was a money grab. They were threatening to lay off police and firefighters.”
Dyster had proposed a $218-per-year solid waste disposal user fee that year, but the the council cut that plan to $181 a year or just over $15 a month. Since then, the fee, which is billed to property owners, has been reauthorized every year as part of the city’s budget approval process.
By law, the council is required to review the amount of the user fee on a yearly basis.
In 2021, former Council Member Frank Soda suggested that the fee be increased because it no longer covered the cost of the city’s refuse and recycling collection contract with Modern Disposal. However, the council rejected that proposal and the fee has never been increased above its initial assessment.
“I’m glad you’re not looking at raising it,” Myles told his council colleagues. “But cutting it down or cutting it out is what I’m for.”
By law, the fee cannot be increased by more than 3.5%t per year during the term of the city’s current contract with Modern.
The city’s cost for garage collection increased by about $400,000 in 2022 as part of an escalator clause in its contract with Modern. As a result, the city’s payment to Modern in 2022 will be $4.4 million.
Mayor Robert Restaino has noted that the refuse fee was “not originally rolled-out” as a collection fee. The mayor has also pointed out that the the fee is not directly based on the cost of the Modern contract, but rather on the number of garbage and recycling totes assigned to a property.
During the public hearing on the fee, a number of city residents had harsh words for it and the collection efforts of Modern.
“We’re paying for something and we’re getting very bad service,” Susan Ford said. “They (Modern) pick up what they feel like picking up and we are not getting what we pay for.”
Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker told the council the fee should be structured to provide a discount for seniors.
“It’s good to know you’re not gonna increase the user fee,”Streeter-Walker said. “But I think we should get rid of the user fee.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.