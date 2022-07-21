Members of the Falls City Council resoundingly rejected an attempt to amend the City Charter to require an opportunity for public speakers at special meetings during their regular meeting Wednesday night.
Council Member Donta Myles introduced a resolution calling for a public hearing on a proposed Local Law that would change Section 3.9 of the charter, which governs actions of the City Council. The council currently allows two opportunities for members of the public to speak at regularly scheduled meetings.
Members of the public are permitted to speak to the council prior to the start of its legislative session on items listed on the meeting agenda. They are allowed to speak “For the good of the community” at the conclusion of the legislative portion of the meeting.
However, the charter contains no provisions to allow for public speakers at special meetings, called at the discretion of either a majority of council members or the mayor.
That has become a hot button issue for Myles, who rode his regular attendance and public speaking at meetings to a seat on the council in the November election. Myles was one of three new members to join the five person council in January.
Myles has sparred with Mayor Robert Restaino, who has regularly called for special meetings to conduct city business. He has also tangled with his fellow council members, who voted in April, to cut the number of scheduled meetings in half.
“Once we cut our meetings in half, we cut the people in half,” Myles said Wednesday night as he also championed a resolution seeking to restore the panels original 2022 meeting schedule. “The people who voted us in, they’re coming and telling us this is not what they want.”
Speaking specifically to Council Chair John Spanbauer, who is resigning for his post at the end of December, and Member Kenny Tompkins, who has announced he will not seek re-election, Myles challenged the pair to “leave a legacy for what you campaigned for,” Spanbauer took the challenge.
“I was on the other side of this in June,” Spanbauer said. “But now I’m going to support it. I’m Ok coming to a meeting with two items.”Tompkins, Baz and Zajac
Spanbauer, along with Tompkins and Council Members Traci Bax and David Zajac had argued the council only need one regular meeting a month because they lacked agenda items as a result of the mayor’s use of special meetings. Tompkins pointedly asked Myles, “Did you speak to the mayor? We don’t control the agenda.”
Zajac repeated his contention that the City Council did not need to meet more frequently than the once-a-month schedule of the Niagara County Legislature and Bax questioned, “How do we get the special meeting items back to our regular meetings?”
Myles said there had been four special meetings called in the last two months, to handle 92 agenda items.
“We see there are plenty of items,” he said.
Tompkins, Bax and Zajac voted against Myles resolution to restore the council to a twice a month meetings schedule. They also joined Spanbauer in voting against the proposed change to the city charter.
In order top amend the charter, the local law would need to be approved by the City Council, sent to a public hearing and then pass a referendum of city voters. Bax questioned the lengthy approval process and the cost.
“Do we have an economic impact estimate for what it would cost to do this,” she asked.
Myles said a standalone referendum would cost between $120,000 and $140,000, while a referendum attached to the general election would carry a $40,000 price tag.
Myles suggested he thought that was a “small price” to pay for public involvement in special meetings.
Zajac said he agreed that there “should be public speaking” at special meetings, but also objected to the cost of a charter change referendum. Spanbauer and Tompkins said such a move would likely see a legal challenge from Restaino.
“We would be taking the charter powers of the mayor,” Spanbauer said. “We would expect him to challenge us in court. There are merits to this, but I’m voting no.”
Only Myles voted in favor of the charter amendment. The council votes were not well received by residents who filled the council chambers.
“We have a mayor that dictates and a council that just follows orders,” Bob Pascoal groused,
Community activist Cherish Beals had a starker warning for the council members.
“You’re all elected officials and you’re not gonna be voted in again if you keep this (expletive) up,” she said. “We are not going to take this anymore. we are telling you to do your job.”
