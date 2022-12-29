In a contentious special meeting, the Niagara Falls City Council approved entering into an agreement with Upper Edge Consulting for work on a feasibility study on the proposed Centennial Park project.
The council voted 3-2 in favor, with Councilmen Donta Myles and the newly inaugurated Vincent Cauley voting against it. Myles has been outspoken against the project, mainly on using Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for acquiring the land.
“Money meant to use to help those struggling to recover and those less fortunate are being proposed to fund an idea,” Myles said during the special meeting. He wanted to table the item.
Mayor Robert Restaino wrote in his request to the city council that in preparing a feasibility study for Centennial Park, the city will submit an application to National Grid for funding through its Strategic Economic Development Program, and that it is necessary for the city to secure an experienced consultant to compile the necessary data in support of the submission.
Councilman Ken Tompkins, who has assumed the role of acting chairman, said that all approving Wednesday night’s request would do would be to give the city another option to get funds for the park. If they do not think using the grant funds is the best option, they will not use them.
The land proposed for the park is 12 acres off of John B. Daly Boulevard near the intersection of 10th and Old Falls streets, which is currently owned by the private firm Niagara Falls Redevelopment.
With Wednesday’s vote, the city can apply for a federal loan that would be paid back, with 7.5 percent interest, using a portion of its annual Community Development Block Grant funding each year for 20 years.
Under the federal loan program, the city can borrow up to $9.9 million, should the city decide to go that route. At that amount, it would cost the city $975,044 each year for 20 years to repay the debt. A loan of $4.95 million, about half the legal loan limit, would cost $478,522 each year over the same 20-year time period.
Loan funds could be used to buy 12 acres of land off John B. Daly Boulevard near the intersection of 10th and Old Falls streets for use as the development site for Centennial Park. The property is currently owned by the private firm, Niagara Falls Redevelopment. The city has commenced legal action necessary to force the acquisition of the property through its power of eminent domain.
Restaino has said that he does not believe the city will need to borrow to the $9.9 million limit to cover the cost of acquiring NFR’s land. He also described entering into a loan as one option among others that the administration is considering to cover the purchase price.
Restaino has indicated that acquiring the land would be a key step in obtaining funding for the $150 million project itself. The proposed park would include an indoor arena, an ice rink, an outdoor adventure course and space for other activities.
