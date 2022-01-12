A majority of Falls City Council members indicated Wednesday night that they will attend a special meeting called by Mayor Robert Restaino for Friday afternoon.

However, the members also questioned the need for the meeting, based on the lack of urgency of the agenda items submitted by the mayor.

The scheduling of the special meeting follows a pattern of actions by the mayor that began in late November. Since that time, Restaino has not appeared at regularly scheduled City Council meetings and has not submitted agenda items for action at those regularly scheduled meetings.

Traditionally, the mayor and city administrator have appeared at regularly scheduled council meetings to provide updates to the council members on city business. Council Member Kenny Tompkins said he would like the mayor to attend the regular council meetings.

"I would like to see the administration (at the meetings)," Tompkins said, "so we can have administrative updates. I do think that's important."

The City Charter does not require that the mayor appear at City Council meetings.

Council Chair John Spanbauer expressed concern over the mayor's recent use of special meetings rather than regular council meetings to conduct official business.

"I'm not sure why the items (on the special meeting agenda) couldn't be on a regular agenda," Spanbauer said. "I have not talked to the mayor about his reasons (for the special meeting), but I plan to talk to him (on Thursday)."

The council chair indicated that all of the council members have expressed concerns about the spike in the number of recent special meeting requests by the mayor. Spanbauer said he may have more to say on the matter after speaking with the mayor.

"We are not taking this lightly," he said.

The rise in the number of special meetings has also attracted the attention of the New York Coalition for Open Government. The coalition wrote to Restaino on Jan. 6, calling for fewer special meetings and more advance notice when they do occur.

Restaino called for the most recent special meeting in a letter sent to council members on Tuesday afternoon, with the meeting set for just over 72 hours later.

The Open Government Coalition had asked Restaino to provide at least a week's advance notice of a special meeting and to allow for public speakers at those meetings. Under current rules, public speakers are only permitted at regularly scheduled council meetings.

"If people can speak at a regular council meeting than why not at a special meeting?" Open Government Coalition President Paul Wolf asked.

Restaino referred questions about the coalition letter to City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur.

Mazur said that in cases where Restaino has called for special meetings it was to conduct business that needed to be addressed in a timely fashion.

"The mayor is following the charter by the book," said Tompkins, who noted that he had discussed the issue of special meeting with Wolf. "Unless we change the charter, I don't know what we can do to change (the mayor's actions)."

Council Member David Zajac, one of three newly elected members who joined the body Jan. 1, said he was taking a "wait and see" approach to the issue of special meetings.

"Being as new to this as I am, I got a sense of what special meetings should be used for," he said. "I need to learn a little more of what warrants a special meeting."

Council Member Donta Myles, also newly elected, was blunt in his assessment of the need for a special council meeting.

"I am totally opposed to it," he said. "I've gone through the agenda items. None of them bring an urgency that calls for a special meeting."

Myles called the mayor's use of special meetings "inconsiderate of the council's time."

"We have a normal schedule (of meetings)," Myles said. "I don't get the reason for a special meeting for these five items."

The items include the approval of an administrative action by the City Assessor, the awarding of a consultant contract for information technology services, contracts to buy air packs for firefighters and a water filtration system for the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion and a city charter amendment to separate the departments of Planning and Economic Development.