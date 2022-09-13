The Republican majority on the the Falls City Council, joined by a Conservative Party member, have imposed new rules on how the body's lone Democrat can express himself.
By a 4-1 vote, with Democrat Donta Myles in the negative, the council changed its rules and procedures to require that any member voting to abstain from taking action on a legislative item must "articulate the justification for said abstention for the purpose of recording the same in the official minutes of the City Council proceedings."
The resolution also declares that any abstention on a vote "should not be included in the City Council's official vote tally."
The changes were proposed by Council Chair John Spanbauer and Member Traci Bax, both Republicans, and Conservative Council Member Kenny Tompkins. Spanbauer, Bax, Tompkins and Republican Council Member David Zajac all voted to approve the changes.
Myles, who is also the only minority on the council, has repeatedly abstained from voting on items presented at special meetings called by Mayor Robert Restaino. The votes have served to protest what Myles believes is the lack of necessity for the special meetings and the inability for members of the public to speak at those meetings.
Speaking prior to the vote on the rule changes, Myles made clear that he knew his colleagues on the council were targeting him.
"Not one of us here should be compelled (by the others) to vote," Myles said.
The council member said he believed the resolution strips him of rights guaranteed under state law and hinted that he may seek to challenge it in court.
Myles use of the abstention has infuriated Spanbauer and Tompkins. Both have bitterly complained about the tactic.
"I don't think abstaining from voting on 32 items to prove a political point is appropriate," Spanbauer told Myles during a contentious debate over the rules change. "I think you coming to a special meeting, and you have a right to do it Councilman Myles, and abstaining from 35 agenda items makes this Council look a little like a circus. You can do what you want, I feel the abstention is being abused by you."
Tompkins was even more blunt in explaining why he sponsored and supported the resolution.
"I don't believe (by voting to abstain) that (Myles) is doing his job," Tompkins said.
