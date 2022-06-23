For more than an hour Wednesday night, the members of the Niagara Falls City Council engaged in verbal combat over the decision of the Republican majority and a sympathetic Conservative to slash the panel’s 2022 regular meeting schedule in half.
The council’s lone Democrat, Donta Myles, launched a spirited attempt to restore the original meeting schedule adopted by the council in January.
“The reason we were given (for reducing the number of meetings) was false,” Myles said. “We have more than enough (items) to keep (two) meetings a month.”
Myles pointed to the number of items that have been considered by the council at recent special meetings, called by Mayor Robert Restaino, as proof of the amount of business being conducted by the council. Myles has refused to attend the special meetings.
“I have been boycotting those meetings because they take away the people’s right to speak,” Myles said.
Special meetings, unlike regularly scheduled council meetings, do not requite periods for public speakers.
“I’m hoping to right a wrong,” he said.
But Council Member Kenny Tompkins said the mayor has a right to call special meetings and has given no indication that he will change that practice.
“We’ve all spoken to the mayor and asked him to give up the special meetings,” Tompkins said. “He’s not gonna do that. Special meetings have become a part of our lives.”
Myles countered that if the mayor included a period for public speaking at special meetings, he would attend them.
“If we have public speaking at special meetings, Donta Lamont Myles will show up,” he said.
Council Chair John Spanbauer, while calling the testy debate among the council members, “a very important discussion,” said he had no intention of going back to two meetings a month.
“I’m not going to spend time on three resolutions honoring people when there’s nothing else on the agenda,” the council chair said. “Until the mayor changes his approach, I’m gonna stay at one (meeting) a month.”
Myles’ motion failed on a vote of 1-4, with council members Traci Bax, David Zajac, Tompkins and Spanbauer opposed. The vote result was not unexpected as Myles was the only sponsor of the resolution.
In April, the council moved suddenly to change its long-standing practice of holding two meetings a month.
Over heated objections from Myles, the council voted 4-1 to slash its 2022 meeting schedule in half, with meetings held just once a month for the remainder of the year. The council did not adjust its traditional August recess.
At that meeting, Myles accused his fellow council members of “muzzling” the public.
Tomkins has downplayed the role of public participation at council meetings, saying he has never, in six years on the council, had a public speaker change his vote on an item. Tomkins has already announced that he will not seek re-election to the council.
Spanbauer, who has announced that he will resign his seat on the council at the end of 2022, has repeatedly stressed that Mayor Restaino has the right to call for special meetings to conduct city business.
