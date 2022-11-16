Exactly one Falls resident showed up for a City Council public hearing on Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed 2023 budget Tuesday night.
And it turned out he was actually looking for a City Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.
The council’s public hearing on the proposed $103 million dollar city budget lasted less than 60 seconds from the time Council Chair John Spanbauer opened the proceeding until he closed it. Neither Spanbauer nor the other council members in attendance offered any comment on the lack of public participation.
Restaino has called the proposed spending plan “reasonable” and “efficient.”
The just over $103 million in expenses are balanced by revenue projections of a little over $95 million and a transfer of slightly more than $8 million in tribal revenue funds. The mayor has also proposed roughly $18 million in capital spending for 2023.
The budget calls for a $694,852 increase in property tax revenue. That would be accomplished by an increase in property taxes of 41.7 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for homestead (residential) properties.
The increase for non-homestead (business) properties would be 74.5 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. Neither increase exceeds the state property tax cap.
Taxes on a homestead property assessed at $100,000 would increase by $41.70. The increase on a similarly assessed business would be $74.50.
The budget projects revenue increases of $2.65 million in sales and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) taxes in 2023. The city is expected to vastly exceed its sales and HRU tax projects for 2022.
The budget proposal also calls for a roughly $400,000 increase in revenue from the city’s parking operations. A rebound in tourism activity has seen parking revenues climb to almost pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
Restaino has said that while the city is trying to “drive down dependency on casino revenue”, in order to balance the budget he will still need to transfer just over $8 million in so-called casino cash to the general fund in 2023. He has maintained that eliminating the use of casino cash in the general fund is still his “long-term objective.”
The only city department to see a significant increase in funding in the proposed budget, a hike of about 1%, is the Department of Public Works. The city is projecting a $200,000 increase in fuel costs in 2023 and a $600,000 increase in pension and medical insurance costs.
The Falls will pay $102,000 to keep operating the 311 non-emergency call center in 2023. The center was previously funded through a grant.
The budget calls for the elimination of the tourism coordinator’s job in the Department of Economic Development. The city will add a full time Animal Control officer to the Police Department and create two new building and safety inspector slots.
The mayor said the building and safety inspectors will not be code enforcement officers.
“We see them as quality of life enforcement,” Restaino said.
In a review of the proposed budgets of several departments Tuesday night, Spanbauer noted a $175,000 increase in funding for the hiring of outside counsel by the city Corporation Counsel. Restaino said the city has retained specialized attorneys to handle matters such as complex personal injury claims, lingering labor issues and in anticipation of a potential legal battle over the Falls new regulations on high energy use industries such as data centers and cryptocurrency farms.
“I don’t believe (Falls Corporation Counsel) Chris Mazur can be a jack-of-all-trades,” Spanbauer said. “I think it’s important we use consultants with expertise in their fields.”
Spanbauer said that the city law department has also lowered its payroll budget by $241,000, since 2019, through the use of outside counsel.
In a review of the Fire Department budget, council members were told that overtime costs will drop in 2023 as the department brings new firefighters on-board. The new recruits will eliminate the need to pay other firefighters overtime to maintain minimum staffing levels.
The proposed 2023 capital budget calls for investing $7 million on street paving and infrastructure in the area of Military Road and Cayuga Drive. Overdue heating and cooling improvements to city facilities and additional repairs to swimming pools are allocated for $3.5 million.
The city charter requires the mayor to submit a budget proposal to the City Council by Nov. 1 each year. The council has until Dec. 1 to amend and approve the budget.
