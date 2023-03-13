Members of the Falls City Council listened intently for almost three and a half hours as proponents and opponents of the city’s proposed Centennial Park project made their views known at a Monday night public hearing.
It was the third public hearing the council has conducted on the possible use of eminent domain to acquire up to 12 acres of South End land, owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company, Blue Apple Properties, for the planned park and events center. The council has already adopted a “Determination and Findings” that the proposed $150 million multi-use campus, would be “a public benefit” and that the land the city is seeking to use for the project could be acquired through the use of eminent domain.
The 12 acres of South End property the city proposes to take are described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway. Eminent domain refers to the right of “a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated.”
The council previously held eminent domain public hearings on the Centennial Park project in June and September, before unanimously adopting the “Determination and Findings” at a meeting Nov. 23.
NFR has aggressively opposed the city’s use of eminent domain to take its property for Centennial Park. The company, controlled by billionaire New York City banker Howard Milstein, has also filed a petition with the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department in Rochester that challenges the Council’s “Determination and Findings” that the park project is “a public benefit” and that the land the city seeks is eligible to be acquired through the use of eminent domain.
In almost 90 minutes of comments, NFR’s attorney, John Horn, presented a powerpoint presentation that largely followed the legal brief he filed with the Fourth Department court on March 1. Horn said the park project “is not consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2009.
Horn told the council that the park, which would be located in what the Comprehensive Plan calls the East Falls Redevelopment Area, has not met the minimum requirements for development.
“There’s no plan (for the park), no funding (for the project), and no marketing study (to determine it’s proper location and impact),” Horn said.
However, the NFR lawyer insisted that an alternate plan for the South End land, the construction of a large-scale $1.48 billion data center, was perfectly suited for the site under the Comprehensive Plan. The proposal, backed by NFR and a Canadian construction firm Urbacon, calls for the building of a 600,000 square foot center, involving five separate buildings on 30 acres land, including the parcel proposed for Centennial Park.
Horn touted that the project would create 5,600 construction jobs “over a multi-year period” and 550 permanent jobs, generating $29 million in wages.
Lakea Perry-Benton, a mother of six and a local real estate agent was cool to both proposed uses of the South End land.
“I’m not for either one of these projects, they’re both stupid,” Perry-Benton said. “Can we just make (development) simple? What we need is housing. We need a development where people can live.”
And city lawyers, who attacked NFR for its lack of completed projects in the city for the last 25 years, got backing for Centennial Park from one of the most influential tourism groups, the Niagara Falls Hotel & Motel Association.
“We have invested tens of millions of dollars on the promise that people will come,” said Frank Strangio, the president of the 40 member association. “Millions of visitors come to this city every year and the overwhelming sentiment is we need more things to do. If there were more things to do those people would stay longer and spend more money. Our group backs the Centennial Park project.”
In the environmental assessment performed for the project, Centennial Park is described as a “multi-faceted, year-round event campus” that would include a 6,000 to 7,000-seat arena for sporting and entertainment events, a smaller arena for sporting and entertainment events and a splash pad that could be converted into an ice-skating rink during winter months. The project also calls for the construction of a parking ramp with exterior walls that could be used for rock climbing and a roof that could be used as a location for concerts or movie screenings.
