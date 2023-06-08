The Falls City Council failed Wednesday night to “rescind” eminent domain proceedings for land to construct the proposed Centennial Park project. At the same time, the council approved a request from Mayor Robert Restaino to conduct a feasibility study of the park project.
The resolution to stop the eminent domain proceedings was the result of an effort led by Council Chair David Zajac (R), and at least one other Republican member of the council. The GOP members engaged in third-party negotiations with representatives of Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) on a proposal that would have seen the city drop its eminent domain action in return for support of an alternative NFR plan to construct a data center campus on the contested land and modified “donations” to the city from the developer.
Because the resolution was not submitted in time to be placed on the regular agenda for Wednesday’s council meeting, four members needed to approve a procedure known as “walking on” the proposal. Council Members Traci Bax (R) and Kenny Tompkins (I) voted against the “walk on.”
Zajac and Council Members Vincent Cauley (R) and Donta Myles (D) voted to advance the resolution, leaving it one vote short of approval.
“This resolution came forward in tandem with an offer from NFR written by NFR’s counsel,” Bax said.
Bax confirmed the accuracy of a report in the Gazette’s Wednesday edition that outlined NFR’s proposal and that the “offer” from NFR had not previously been reviewed by Mayor Robert Restaino, City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur or the city’s outside counsel on the Centennial Park project.
“Without that vetting, I’m going with my gut and I’m voting no,” Bax said.
Cauley argued that there was no “agreement” with NFR and that stopping the eminent domain proceedings could allow the council members to “negotiate and talk about an agreement” with NFR.
“It’s two steps. This is just the start,” Cauley said.
Myles told residents watching in the City Council chambers that he would support ending the eminent domain action because “there has been too little transparency with this eminent domain process.”
“This is doing my job to be fiscally responsible,” Myles said. “When I asked how many taxpayer dollars have been spent in this, I didn’t get an answer.”
Tompkins and Zajac engaged in a verbal duel over the ethics and legality of meeting with NFR representatives. The back-and-forth debate raged over whether the GOP council members had “negotiations” with NFR or “discussions.”
“Obviously there were discussions,” Zajac said. “We can talk to anyone we want.”
“If we’re getting any legal advice (from an NFR lawyer), that’s illegal,” Tompkins shot back. “We’re breaking the (City) Charter.”
Zajac admitted that he and other GOP council members had been approached after an eminent domain public hearing by NFR attorney John Horn.
While the Gazette previously reported that the draft council resolution would have immediately ended the eminent domain proceedings, a revised resolution called for the action to be ended only if the city reached a settlement agreement with NFR prior to June 28.
“This resolution doesn’t end eminent domain right now,” Zajac said. “It’s my opinion this would accelerate the city’s position in settlement talks.”
Restaino has maintained that the council members discussions with NFR over the eminent domain proceedings were a violation of the City Charter.
“The charter delegates the negotiation of (contracts) to the mayor. The council authorizes contracts,” Restaino said. “The administration has been completely cut out of this whole deal.”
Restaino also said he believed that the council should take no action before an appeals court rules on NFR’s challenge to the eminent domain proceedings.
“I think on the eminent domain resolution that logic and common sense prevailed,” the mayor said after the vote. “if we’re gonna have a conversation on data centers or parks, we should let this play out.”
An NFR spokesman, Jim Haggerty, has also confirmed that “discussions” took place between NFR and some City Council members.
“NFR and City Council members have met regarding changes to the donations previously offered by NFR (in connection with the Centennial Park project),” Haggerty said. He was unable to identify which specific council members were part of the meetings with NFR.
In response to the city’s plans for Centennial Park and the eminent domain proceedings, NFR, in June 2022, offered a counter-proposal that called for the construction of a $1.48 billion data center complex on that same land. NFR said the project would be undertaken by Urbacon, a Toronto, Ontario-based construction company.
As an incentive to support its project, and drop plans for Centennial Park, NFR proposed donating to the city roughly 10.2 acres of land between Niagara Street and Falls Street, and John B. Daly Boulevard and 13th Street as alternative sites for a park and events center. Those incentives were rejected by the city.
City officials have also noted that the the proposed Centennial Park land is not zoned for a data center development and that the project is three times larger than Centennial Park and would require the abandonment of portions of Memorial Parkway, 10th Street and John B. Daly Boulevard.
As part of the discussions between the city council members and NFR, Haggerty confirmed that the developer was open to donating different parcels of land than had previously been offered, as well as the former 13th Street gym as a potential community center, with a repaired roof, and would increase a proposed donation of $2.5 million over 10 years to $3.5 million during the same period for “land maintenance and other projects.”
Falls officials and NFR are awaiting a ruling from a four-judge panel of the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department on whether the city acted properly in deciding to use eminent domain to take between 9 and 12 acres of South End property, described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway, to create what has been described in an environmental assessment as a “multi-faceted, year-round event campus” that would include a 6,000 to 7,000-seat arena for sporting and entertainment events, a smaller arena for sporting and entertainment events and a splash pad that could be converted into an ice-skating rink during winter months.
The $150 million project would also include the construction of a parking ramp with exterior walls that could be used for rock climbing and a roof that could be used as a location for concerts or movie screenings. The South End property is currently owned by NFR and an affiliated company, Blue Apple Properties.
Eminent domain refers to the right of “a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated.”
“There are still a couple of things being worked on. That part is not there yet,” the council chair said.
A spokesman for NFR, Jim Haggerty, told the Gazette, “There is no settlement agreement (on eminent domain).” However, Haggerty did confirm that “discussions” had taken place between NFR and some City Council members.
“NFR and City Council members have met regarding changes to the donations previously offered by NFR (in connection with the Centennial Park project),” Haggerty said. He was unable to identify which specific council members were part of the meetings with NFR.
In response to the city’s plans for Centennial Park and the eminent domain proceedings, NFR, in June 2022, offered a counter-proposal that called for the construction of a $1.48 billion data center complex on that same land. NFR said the project would be undertaken by Urbacon, a Toronto, Ontario-based construction company.
As an incentive to support its project, and drop plans for Centennial Park, NFR proposed donating to the city roughly 10.2 acres of land between Niagara Street and Falls Street, and John B. Daly Boulevard and 13th Street as alternative sites for a park and events center. Those incentives were rejected by the city.
City officials have also noted that the the proposed Centennial Park land is not zoned for a data center development and that the project is three times larger than Centennial Park and would require the abandonment of portions of Memorial Parkway, 10th Street and John B. Daly Boulevard.
As part of the discussions between the city council members and NFR, Haggerty confirmed that the developer was open to donating different parcels of land than had previously been offered, as well as the former 13th Street gym as a potential community center, with a repaired roof, and would increase a proposed donation of $2.5 million over 10 years to $3.5 million during the same period for “land maintenance and other projects.”
After defeating the eminent domain resolution, the council voted 4-1, with Myles opposed, to authorize the city administration to spend up to $140,000 to conduct a feasibility study on the Centennial Park project. The cost of the study would be reimbursed to the city through grants from National Grid and USA Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.