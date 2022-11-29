The Niagara Falls City Council is expected to approve, without amendments, Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed 2023 budget at its meeting Wednesday night.
Over the course of several budget review meetings, and a public hearing that saw no city residents show up to speak, council members raised few substantive questions about the spending plan and voiced no objections to any of the hundreds of line items in the $103 million proposal.
Restaino has characterized the proposed spending plan “reasonable” and “efficient.”
The just over $103 million in expenses are balanced by revenue projections of a little over $95 million and a transfer of slightly more than $8 million in tribal revenue funds. The mayor has also proposed roughly $18 million in capital spending for 2023.
The budget calls for a $694,852 increase in property tax revenue. That would be accomplished by an increase in property taxes of 41.7 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for homestead (residential) properties.
The increase for non-homestead (business) properties would be 74.5 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. Neither increase exceeds the state property tax cap.
Taxes on a homestead property assessed at $100,000 would increase by $41.70. The increase on a similarly assessed business would be $74.50.
The budget projects revenue increases of $2.65 million in sales and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) taxes in 2023. The city is expected to vastly exceed its sales and HRU tax projects for 2022.
The budget proposal also calls for a roughly $400,000 increase in revenue from the city’s parking operations. A rebound in tourism activity has seen parking revenues climb to almost pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
Restaino has said that while the city is trying to “drive down dependency on casino revenue”, in order to balance the budget he will still need to transfer just over $8 million in so-called casino cash to the general fund in 2023. He has maintained that eliminating the use of casino cash in the general fund remains a “long-term objective” and a top priority.
The only city department to see a significant increase in funding in the proposed budget, a hike of about 1%, is the Department of Public Works. The city is projecting a $200,000 increase in fuel costs in 2023 and a $600,000 increase in pension and medical insurance costs.
The Falls will pay $102,000 to keep operating the 311 non-emergency call center in 2023. The center was previously funded through a grant.
The budget calls for the elimination of the tourism coordinator’s job in the Department of Economic Development. The city will add a full time Animal Control officer to the Police Department and create two new building and safety inspector slots.
The building and safety inspectors will not be code enforcement officers, but will provide what the mayor called “quality of life enforcement.”
The proposed 2023 capital budget calls for investing $7 million on street paving and infrastructure in the area of Military Road and Cayuga Drive. Overdue heating and cooling improvements to city facilities and additional repairs to swimming pools are allocated for $3.5 million.
The city charter requires that the council approve a budget by Dec. 1.
