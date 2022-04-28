The Niagara Falls City Council moved suddenly Wednesday night to change its long-standing practice of holding two meetings a month.
Over the heated objections of Council Member Donta Myles, the council voted 4-1 to slash its 2022 meeting schedule in half, with meetings held just once a month for the remainder of the year. The council did not adjust its traditional August recess.
Myles, who rode his role as a regular public speaker at meetings to an elected seat on the council in November, accused his fellow members of “muzzling” the public by their actions.
“This is muzzling the voice the community to cut our meetings in half,” Myles said as he waved a copy of the new meeting schedule in the face of Council Chair John Spanbauer. “This is to allow the mayor to have special meetings (where public speakers are not permitted). If the mayor has things that are important, he should bring them (to regular meetings).”
The resolution to cut the meeting schedule was sponsored by Spanbauer, and council members Kenny Tompkins, Traci Bax and David Zajac. The resolution offered no explanation for the schedule change.
“With the mayor calling special meetings, many of our agendas (for regular meetings) are lacking,” Spanbauer said.
The council chair suggested that residents, rather than speaking publicly at meetings, could simply contact council members by phone or email.
“I don’t feel it’s sufficient to have the community reach out to me without reaching out to all of you,” Myles said. “We work for our constituents. Our meetings two times a month is not the problem.”
Tomkins said he’d never, in six years on the council, seen a public speaker change a council member’s vote on an item.
“We’re doing this because there’s not enough items on the (regular meeting) agenda,” Tompkins said.
Spanbauer told Myles that it was within the mayor’s powers to call for special meetings to conduct city business. He also questioned Myles boycott of special meetings.
“The mayor’s doing nothing wrong with special meetings,” Spanbauer said tartly. “That’s his choice.”
“If three of us (council members) don’t show up, we can stop this,” Myles replied. “I’m not showing up cause I’m standing with the people. As long as they have meetings where people can’t speak, I’m not showing up. I ran to represent the people.”
Myles sought to table the schedule change, but no other council member would second his motion. Prior to the vote, Spanbauer announced that he would hold a one-hour public forum before any future special meetings, to allow people to speak on the agenda items for the meeting.
“And I will carry their comments to the mayor at the special meeting,” the council chair said.
Overshadowed by the scheduling fight, was an announcement by Spanbauer that he had reconsidered his previous plans to resign from the council by the end of May. The council chair said he felt his plans to leave may have been too abrupt.
“I cited health concerns that were affecting me and my family as the reason for the decision which, I admit, was a bit premature,” Spanbauer said. “Circumstances and issues that have arisen since that announcement have caused me to reconsider my decision, so I have decided to remain in office until the end of the year.”
Spanbauer said the delay will allow the council more time to find a replacement for him and allow him to work with the new council members, Bax and Zajac, on planning for the 2023 city budget.
“If I would have resigned on the date I first cited, there would have been four members of the council that have never gone through the budget process,” Spanbauer said. “Delaying my resignation will allow me to lend my experience in guiding them through the city’s budget process which can be challenging experience.”
The council chair said his stress and anxiety that had plagued him had “diminished significantly” and that he had made “some lifestyle changes that have had a positive impact on my health.”
New council schedule
The Falls City Council will now meet at 6 p.m. on the following dates:
May 25, 2022
June 22, 2022
July 20, 2022
Sept. 7, 2022
Oct. 5, 2022
Nov. 2, 2022
Dec.14, 2022
