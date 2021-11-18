A Falls City Council member has suggested that an increase in the city's refuse collection fee could provide the revenue needed to lower a property tax hike in Mayor Robert Restaino's proposed 2022 city budget.
Council Member Frank Soda questioned City Controller Daniel Morello about a $400,000 increase in the city's garbage collection contract with Modern Corporation during a budget hearing Thursday evening. The increase will raise the city's payment to Modern in 2022 to $4.4 million and is part of an escalator clause in its contract with the city.
But Soda noted that the current city refuse fee of $181 a year generates just $4 million. Soda speculated that an increase in the fee of $19 would generate revenue sufficient to cover the $400,000 increase.
"It makes no sense to have a user fee if it's going to lag the cost (of the garbage collection contract)," Soda said. "Let the fee reflect the full cost of the service."
The council member suggested the mayor's budget must be covering the cost of the contract increase with property tax revenue.
Restaino has proposed a 2022 city budget that would increase spending by $1.65 million over 2021 levels, while also funding close to $18 million in capital projects.
The spending plan calls for a property tax increase of 44 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation on homestead (residential) properties and 68 cents per $1,000 on non-homestead (commercial) properties. The increase takes the city to its state property tax cap.
The tax hike would add $44 to the bill for a home assessed at $100,000 and $68 to a similarly assessed commercial property. It will raise $645,000 of the projected $1.65 million spending increase in the proposed budget.
The remainder of the increase is covered by a projected $500,000 jump in county sales tax revenue.
Soda said increasing the refuse fee charge by $19 would generate enough revenue to cut the proposed property tax increase by between 22 to 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Soda's suggestion brought a howl of protest from Council Member Chris Voccio, who has steadfastly opposed and criticized the refuse fee.
"We could do that if there's an appetite to increase the garbage fee," Voccio said. "I doubt that, but maybe I'm crazy."
Soda said the city of Buffalo, which also charges a so-called "garbage fee" regularly adjusts the collection to reflect the actual cost of the service. However. Restaino said the Falls refuse fee was "not originally rolled-out" as a collection fee.
The mayor said the fee is not based on the cost of the Modern contract, but rather on the number of garbage and recycling totes assigned to a property.
City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins has said that council members are looking to "see if there’s anything we can help out with (the property tax increase)" but did not comment on Soda's proposal.
"I would like to do it," Soda said after the hearing. "I'll have to asked (Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur) if we have to change the (refuse fee) legislation (to increase the fee)."
