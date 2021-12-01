With the 2022 city budget approved, and three of its members preparing to depart, the Falls City Council spent most of its Wednesday night regular meeting dealing with a variety of house-keeping measures, including approvals of traffic signs and appointments to fill vacancies on city advisory boards.
Neither Mayor Robert Restaino nor City Administrator Anthony Restaino attended the meeting. The mayor was present for Tuesday night's public hearing on his proposed 2022 budget and orchestrated a special council meeting Monday to unveil plans for the allocation of more than $57 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The council conducted a brief public hearing on an amendment to Article VI of the City Charter. The article, which governs the operation of the Department of Public Works, requires that residents must inform the director of Pubic Works, in writing and by certified mail, of any conditions on city streets, bridges and other thoroughfares that may represent a hazard. Failure to make that notification may bar a person from recovering damages if they suffer a loss as a result of the hazard.
The hearing saw only one speaker, who expressed no opinion on the amendment. The council then unanimously adopted the charter amendment.
Although the council unanimously approved that placement of a half dozen new traffic signs, they rejected a recommendation by the city's Traffic Advisory Commission to remove a stop sign that had only recently been installed at the intersection of Cayuga Drive and 93rd Street.
Council members unanimously selected Ryan Dallavia to fill a term on the city Planning Board. The term runs to Dec. 31, 2024 and had been held by Robert Burns, who resigned from the board in November.
Dallavia is the owner of Frontier Management and Development and the co-owner of Frontier Plumbing and Heating. He is also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard and a licensed real estate agent.
The council re-appointed the city's entire 13-member Senior Citizen Council and adopted a meeting schedule for 2022.
The city council has one remaining meeting in 2021. It's first meeting in 2021 will be on New Year's Day and will feature the swearing-in of three new members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.